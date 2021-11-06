Global Saturated Polyester Resin Market Insights, Forecast to 2025
In this report, the Global Saturated Polyester Resin Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Saturated Polyester Resin Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-saturated-polyester-resin-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
This report researches the worldwide Saturated Polyester Resin market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Saturated Polyester Resin breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Saturated polyester resin refers to a group of polymers derived from the condensation of polyol and an acid generally. Different types and characteristics of saturated polyester resins can be synthesized by different multi-acid and polyol. It is a synthetic material that does not contain unsaturated bonds except benzene ring.
Saturated polyester resin production is mainly concentrated in China, Europe USA and Japan at present, the output of the four regions occupies more than 80% of global saturated polyester resin production in 2014.
The market of saturated polyester resin is decentralized, there too many companies to produce this product, and the global leading players (top ten: Allnex, DSM, Evonik, Hitachi Chem, Stepan, NIPPON GOHSEI, Hexion, Arkema, and Sino-French Ind, Shenjian New Material from China) only takes up about 46% of total market in 2014.
In 2014, the global production of the saturated polyester resin reaches over 1000 K MT; the CAGR is about 5.86% during 2010 to 2015.
China is now the largest consumption regions in saturated polyester resin market, there are also a lot of companies to manufacture the saturated polyester resin, top ten in sales is about 70% of the Chinese market. The CAGR in China is about 7.47% during 2010 to 2015, which shows that Chinese market increased faster than the global market.
Although sales of saturated polyester resin brought some opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the Saturated Polyester Resin field hastily.
Global Saturated Polyester Resin market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Saturated Polyester Resin.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Saturated Polyester Resin capacity, production, value, price and market share of Saturated Polyester Resin in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Allnex
DSM
Evonik
Hitachi Chem
Stepan
NIPPON GOHSEI
Hexion
Arkema
SK Chem
CSE Group
Arakawa Chem
TCV
Nuplex
DIC Corp
Helios Resins
GOO Chem
Royal Gent Ind
Kimteks
Ciech Chem
Synthopol
SIR Ind
TUP
Sino-French Ind
Shenjian New Material
Tiansong
Kinte Ind
Yantai Fenglin
Yinyang Resin
DSM(CN)
Guanghua New Material
Saturated Polyester Resin Breakdown Data by Type
Hybrid Saturated Polyester Resins
Pure Saturated Polyester Resins
Saturated Polyester Resin Breakdown Data by Application
Automobile industry
Appliance industry
Construction industry
Pipeline corrosion protection
Other
Saturated Polyester Resin Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Saturated Polyester Resin Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Saturated Polyester Resin capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Saturated Polyester Resin manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Saturated Polyester Resin :
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-saturated-polyester-resin-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Saturated Polyester Resin Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Saturated Polyester Resin Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Saturated Polyester Resin Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Saturated Polyester Resin Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Saturated Polyester Resin Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Saturated Polyester Resin Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Saturated Polyester Resin Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com