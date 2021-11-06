In this report, the Global Saturated Polyester Resin Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Saturated Polyester Resin Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report researches the worldwide Saturated Polyester Resin market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Saturated Polyester Resin breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Saturated polyester resin refers to a group of polymers derived from the condensation of polyol and an acid generally. Different types and characteristics of saturated polyester resins can be synthesized by different multi-acid and polyol. It is a synthetic material that does not contain unsaturated bonds except benzene ring.

Saturated polyester resin production is mainly concentrated in China, Europe USA and Japan at present, the output of the four regions occupies more than 80% of global saturated polyester resin production in 2014.

The market of saturated polyester resin is decentralized, there too many companies to produce this product, and the global leading players (top ten: Allnex, DSM, Evonik, Hitachi Chem, Stepan, NIPPON GOHSEI, Hexion, Arkema, and Sino-French Ind, Shenjian New Material from China) only takes up about 46% of total market in 2014.

In 2014, the global production of the saturated polyester resin reaches over 1000 K MT; the CAGR is about 5.86% during 2010 to 2015.

China is now the largest consumption regions in saturated polyester resin market, there are also a lot of companies to manufacture the saturated polyester resin, top ten in sales is about 70% of the Chinese market. The CAGR in China is about 7.47% during 2010 to 2015, which shows that Chinese market increased faster than the global market.

Although sales of saturated polyester resin brought some opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the Saturated Polyester Resin field hastily.

Global Saturated Polyester Resin market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Saturated Polyester Resin.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Saturated Polyester Resin capacity, production, value, price and market share of Saturated Polyester Resin in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Allnex

DSM

Evonik

Hitachi Chem

Stepan

NIPPON GOHSEI

Hexion

Arkema

SK Chem

CSE Group

Arakawa Chem

TCV

Nuplex

DIC Corp

Helios Resins

GOO Chem

Royal Gent Ind

Kimteks

Ciech Chem

Synthopol

SIR Ind

TUP

Sino-French Ind

Shenjian New Material

Tiansong

Kinte Ind

Yantai Fenglin

Yinyang Resin

DSM(CN)

Guanghua New Material

Saturated Polyester Resin Breakdown Data by Type

Hybrid Saturated Polyester Resins

Pure Saturated Polyester Resins

Saturated Polyester Resin Breakdown Data by Application

Automobile industry

Appliance industry

Construction industry

Pipeline corrosion protection

Other

Saturated Polyester Resin Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Saturated Polyester Resin Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Saturated Polyester Resin capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Saturated Polyester Resin manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Saturated Polyester Resin :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



