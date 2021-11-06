In this report, the Global Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-silver-based-antimicrobial-agent-market-insights-forecast-to-2025



This report researches the worldwide Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Antimicrobial action of silver comes from the chemical properties of its ionized form Ag+. Silver interrupts the bacteria cells ability to form the chemical bonds essential to its survival. These bonds produce the cells physical structure so when bacteria meets silver it literally falls apart. For this reason, silver-based antimicrobial agent is especially in demand in many applications.

Silver-based antimicrobial agent has two forms: dispersion liquid and powder. Dispersion liquid antimicrobial agent mainly used in textile industry. In this report, both dispersion liquid and powder are counted.

According to the different carriers, silver-based antimicrobial agent can be classified into five types. BASF and Sciessent are major producers of silicate carrier types. Toagosei, Milliken and Nafur are major producers of phosphate carrier types. Thomson Research Associates and Addmaster are major producers of titanium dioxide carrier types. Ishizuka Glass Group and Sanitized are the major producers of glass carrier types.

Under the influence of raw material, market competitions and economic conditions, the price of silver-based antimicrobial agent was lower year by year from 55.9 USD/Kg in 2012 to 51.9 USD/Kg in 2016. In the next few years, we predict that price may continue to decline. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.

Silver-based antimicrobial agents have demonstrated the highest bactericidal activity. However, the high price limits the use of silver-based antimicrobial agents, which have side effect on the market size of silver-based antimicrobial agents. If the price of silver-based antimicrobial agents can continue to decline, silver-based antimicrobial agents can completely replace the cheap fungicides.

Global Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent capacity, production, value, price and market share of Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BASF

Microban

Toagosei

Sciessent

Milliken

Dow

Pure Bioscience

Ishizuka Glass Group

Sanitized

Sinanen Zeomic

Addmaster

Koa Glass

Nafur

Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent Breakdown Data by Type

Silicate Carriers

Phosphate Carriers

Titanium Dioxide Carriers

Glass Carriers

Others

Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent Breakdown Data by Application

Textile

Coating

Plastic

Cosmetic & Medical

Others

Table of Contents

Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-silver-based-antimicrobial-agent-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com