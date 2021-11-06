Global Smart Agriculture Solution Market Analysis By Growth, Emerging Trends And Future Opportunities Till 2025
Market Size & Forecast
Global smart agriculture solution market is expected to flourish at a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% over the forecast period 2017-2024. The global smart agriculture solution market stood at revenue around USD 10.2 Billion by the end of year 2016. Further, the market is projected to reach at a valuation about USD 38.1 Billion by the end of forecast period. In terms of share, the hardware components captured around 50% in the global smart agriculture solution market share and are expected to behold this growth over the forecast period.
In terms of region, global smart agriculture solution market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. Among these regions, North America region has been the biggest smart agriculture solution market and was valued at 5.2 Billion by the end of year 2016. North America region is expected to flourish at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% during the forecast period and is projected to reach at a valuation of more than USD 15.2 Billion by the end of forecast period.
Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) around 13.7% during the forecast period. Rising adoption of smart agriculture solution in emerging countries is driving the market of smart agricultural solutions. Further, Latin America region is also expecting to witness a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5% over the forecast period.
Market Segmentation
Our-in depth analysis of the global smart agriculture solution market includes the following segments:
By Component
Hardware
Sensor Monitoring System
Smart Detection System
Drones
GPS Enabled Ranging System
Software and Services
Climate Information Service
Supply Chain Management service
Others (System Integration and Consulting Service)
By Solution
Automated Machinery Guidance Control
Tractor Collision and Obstacle Detection
Machinery Safety and Parameter Monitoring
Variable Rate Technology
Building and premises surveillance
By Region
Global smart agriculture solution market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:
North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Growth Drivers & Challenges
Rising global population coupled with increasing demand for food are some of the key factors which are driving the growth of global smart agriculture solution market. Government of many countries are promoting smart agriculture solution and encouraging farmers to adopt these smart agriculture solutions. These government initiatives are expected to propel the demand for smart agriculture solutions in near future. Apart from this, smart agriculture solutions offer many benefits such as improved farm yield, better quality and high returns. Further, these benefits are anticipated to drive the growth of smart agriculture solution market.
Smart agriculture solution service companies are providing data services in order to help farmers to improve yield capacity and enhance resources utilization. This factor is expected to propel the growth of smart agriculture solution market globally. Further, adoption of smart agriculture solution in fish farming to improve the productivity and help in monitoring feeding pattern is also anticipated to foster the growth of global smart agriculture solution market.
Nonetheless, the lack of internet in rural areas and absence of wireless connectivity are some major reasons which are preventing the expansion of smart agriculture solution in farm lands and rural areas.
Key Players
Vodafone Group PLC
Trimble Navigation Ltd.
Cisco Systems Inc.
Salt Mobile SA
Accenture PLC
Deere & Co.
IBM Corporation
Epicor Software Corporation
Hexagone AB
