In this report, the Global Sodium Sulfide Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Sodium Sulfide Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-sodium-sulfide-market-insights-forecast-to-2025



This report researches the worldwide Sodium Sulfide market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Sodium Sulfide breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Sodium sulfide is a yellow, solid flake with a sulfurous (rotten egg) smell. It is the name used to refer to the chemical compound Na2S but more commonly its hydrate Na2S.9H2O. Both are colorless water-soluble salts that give strongly alkaline solutions. It is usually obtained by heating sodium sulfate with coal or hydrogen. Sodium sulfide may be used in the making of colors and dyes. It can also be used in the manufacture of other chemicals, metals or in mining (ore processing) and in waste water, soil and process sludge treatment.

In the recent years, sodium sulfide capacity showed a trend of steady growth. At present, China, Europe and USA are the major manufacturing and consumption market in the world. China is the leading producer of sodium sulfide in the world, responsible for 55.95% production market share of world and the USA is second after China, estimated to account for about 14.50% production share in 2016. The major manufacturers of sodium sulfide are concentrated in Solvay, Tessenderlo Group, Nafine Chemical Industry, Shenhong Chemical and Longfu Group in the world.

The raw material of sodium sulfide is from mirabilite, China holds the worlds largest mirabilite reserves and has been focusing on expanding production capacities of sodium sulfide in order to meet the global demand.

Due to reasons such as environmental protection, sodium sulfide manufacturer with environmental problems meets increase pressure, and this is also reflected in the gross margin.

The product is widely used in many industries, fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will have an impact on the production cost of sodium sulfide industry. In addition, the price of sodium sulfide is also affected by the global economy influence.

The global 2016 sodium sulfide production will reach 1293.5 K MT from 1075.8 K MT in 2012.

Overall, although some factors limit the development of the market, because of the improvement of manufacturing technology, the sodium sulfide industry will be promoted in coming years. Therefore, we recommend you enter into the field if you have fixed downstream customers.

Global Sodium Sulfide market size will increase to 1170 Million US$ by 2025, from 770 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Sodium Sulfide.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Sodium Sulfide capacity, production, value, price and market share of Sodium Sulfide in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Solvay

Tessenderlo Group

PPG Industries

ISSC (IRSS)

ICS Industriechemikalien Schwefelnatrium

Sankyo Kasei

Novochrom

Rahul Barium Chemicals

Nafine Chemical Industry

Shenhong Chemical

Longfu Group

Yabulai Salt Chem

Jiaxin Chemical

HaMi HongShan Chemistry

Guangxin Chemical

Xinji Chemical Group

Shaanxi Fuhua Chemical

Inner Mongolia Lichuan Chemical

Sichuan Meishan Tianhe Chemical

Xinxing Chem

Sodium Sulfide Breakdown Data by Type

Low Ferric Sodium Sulfide

Crystal Sodium Sulfide

Anhydrous Sodium Sulfide

Sodium Sulfide Breakdown Data by Application

Dye industry

Leather industry

Metal smelting industry

Other

Sodium Sulfide Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Sodium Sulfide Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Sodium Sulfide capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Sodium Sulfide manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Sodium Sulfide :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-sodium-sulfide-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com