Global Syndiotactic Polystyrene Market Insights, Forecast to 2025
In this report, the Global Syndiotactic Polystyrene Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Syndiotactic Polystyrene Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report researches the worldwide Syndiotactic Polystyrene market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Syndiotactic Polystyrene breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Syndiotactic Polystyrene (or Syndiotactic Polystyrene, SPS) is a kind of crystal polystyrene engineering plastic which is different from normal polystyrenes in spatial structure. The structure of the product is regularly alternately spaced and it makes its properties different from normal polystyrene especially the resistance of heat and drug. Syndiotactic Polystyrene provides a good balance and competes well against other materials in a wide variety of applications.
The Global Production Scale of Syndiotactic Polystyrene is small. Idemitsu Kosan and LG Chem are the only two manufacturers of pure Syndiotactic Polystyrene in the world now.
The Syndiotactic Polystyrene is used by adding other materials such as glass fiber to enhance its property. Both Idemitsu and LG Chem supply SPS compound in the world. Idemitsu has SPS compounds plants in Japan, China, the US and Germany and supplies the product with the brand name XAREC. LG Chem has SPS compound plant in South Korea. LG Chem supplies the products with the brand name LUSEP.
Idemitsu is the first company in the world to launch commercial production of the Syndiotactic Polystyrene and now Idemitsu is the world leader of the product in the world.
The entrance barrier of the Syndiotactic Polystyrene industry is the technology hurdle in the production of metallocene catalysts. Idemitsu, Dow Chemical and LG Chem are the few companies who have the technology of the production and application of the metallocene catalysts for the polymerization of Syndiotactic Polystyrene.
Global production of Syndiotactic Polystyrene is 8.92 K MT in 2015. Due to technical limitations, the development in Syndiotactic Polystyrene industry is slowly. In the future, we guess that the production will increase to 9.08 K MT by 2021.
Global Syndiotactic Polystyrene market size will increase to 56 Million US$ by 2025, from 55 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 0.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Syndiotactic Polystyrene.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers' Syndiotactic Polystyrene capacity, production, value, price and market share of Syndiotactic Polystyrene in global market.
Styrolution
Sinopec
CNPC
FCFC
Lyondellbasell
Chevron Phillips
Ineos
Dow
Sabic
Cosmer
Shell
Idemitsu
Syndiotactic Polystyrene Breakdown Data by Type
LG Chem product
Idemitsu Kosan product
Syndiotactic Polystyrene Breakdown Data by Application
Automotive
Membrane
Food and Medical container
Electronic components
Syndiotactic Polystyrene Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Syndiotactic Polystyrene Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Syndiotactic Polystyrene capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Syndiotactic Polystyrene manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Syndiotactic Polystyrene :
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
