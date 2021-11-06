Medical Malpractice Insurance Market:

Executive Summary

Medical Malpractice Insurance Market to reach USD 19.7 billion by 2025.

Medical Malpractice Insurance Market valued approximately USD 17.1 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 1.78% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Medical malpractice insurance is basically a type of professional liability insurance that take care of the expenses of claims regarding malpractice. This type of insurance is generally bought by doctors and other medical professionals for risk asserts that may emerge from patient treatment. The expense of medical malpractice insurance has extensively augmented over the last decade due to the elevation in number and size of the claims. Medical malpractice claims can occur at any time. The medical malpractice can provide fund to the practitioners’ legal defense whether it’s against individual or facility. Everyone makes mistakes, even highly skilled and educated doctors may misdiagnose an ailment or make a mistake. The medical professionals, those having medical malpractice insurance, get the suitable security against those faults made during their practice.

The regional analysis of Medical Malpractice Insurance Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. In region such as Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, rise in usage of passenger vehicles set the growth in Medical Malpractice Insurance Market over the forecasted period 2018-2025. Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold a prominent share of the Medical Malpractice Insurance market. Developing countries, such as India and China, are significant players boosting the demand for the Medical Malpractice Insurance Market. Europe, North America and the Middle East and Africa are continuously witnessing infrastructural growth which fueling the demand of Medical Malpractice Insurance Market over the coming years. Asia Pacific region is contributing towards the growth of global Medical Malpractice Insurance Market and anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

D&O Insurance

E&O Insurance

By Application:

Coverage: Up to $1 Million

Coverage: $1 Million to $5 Million

Coverage: $5 Million to $20 Million

Coverage: Over $20 Million

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The leading Market players mainly include-

Chubb (ACE)

Hiscox

Allianz

Tokio Marine Holdings

XL Group

AXA

Travelers

Assicurazioni Generali

Doctors Company

Marsh & McLennan

Liberty Mutual

Medical Protective

Aviva

Zurich

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa

Munich Re

Aon

Beazley

Mapfre

Physicians Insurance

Old Republic Insurance Company

Target Audience of the Medical Malpractice Insurance Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

