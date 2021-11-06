Microfluidics Market by Competitive Analysis, Shares, CAGR Status, Merger Acquisition, and Joint Ventures

Microfluidics Market report provides current scenario and upcoming trends of market. It includes Microfluidics market sales, size & shares, revenue, manufacturing demand and supply. It also provides emerging industry trends, latest developments with respect to market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

Microfluidics market is anticipated to improve CAGR at 17.45 during the forecast year 2018-2023.

Get Sample PDF Copy of Report With a Corporate Email Id: http://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13100624

Global Microfluidics Market Covers the Following Leading Manufacturers:

Danaher Corporation

PerkinElmer Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

uFluidix Dolomite Centre

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Fluidigm Corporation

Micronit Microfluidics BV

Abbott Laboratories Geographical Segmentation: For geography segment, regional supply, application-wise and type-wise demand, major players, price is presented from 2018 to 2023. This report covers following regions: North America, South America, Asia & Pacific, Europe, MEA Microfluidics Market report offers segmentation analysis by product type and application based on market size, growth, and forecast. report additionally provides product capacity, production, revenue, cost, gross and gross margin analysis. Key Developments in the Microfluidics Market:

Oct 2017 – Danaher Corporation acquired IDBS, the backbone for many organizations’ R&D efforts. IDBS was included in Danaher’s Life Sciences platform, which included businesses, such as SCIEX, Phenomenex, Beckman Coulte Based On Geographical Analysis Microfluidics Market Report Covers Performance and Share, Consumption Volume Analysis, Sales Volume, Sales Price and Sales Revenue Analysis of Regions: Microfluidics Market Dynamics

Drivers

– Increasing Demand for Point-of-care Testing

– Increasing Incidences of Chronic Diseases

