Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics Market Research Report 2019-2024 Analysis Covers Top Regions, Source of Power, Market Size, Share, Growth Rare, and Forecast

Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics

Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics Market report research report 2019 represents a comprehensive study of the global market which will enable our customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. Market report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics Industry. Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics market report will help you to know each and every fact of keyword industry. Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics market also covers growth potential, market size, demand by buyer and suppliers and forecast details.

Market Overview:

  • The next-generation sequencing informatics market was valued at USD 1,263.50 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 3,210.56 million by 2024, with an anticipated CAGR of 16.92%, during the forecast period (2019-2024).
  • The major factors driving the growth of the market studied are the increasing clinical applications of next-generation sequencing (NGS), technological advancements in NGS informatics tools, growing preference toward personalized medicines and early disease diagnosis, and increasing demand for NGS services and investments by key players. Applications include whole genome and transcriptome sequencing, metagenomic characterization of microbial types in environmental and clinical specimens, explanation of DNA binding sites for chromatin and regulatory proteins, and targeted re-sequencing of specific sites in the human genome, identified by linkage analyses. The unavailability of skilled professionals for the analysis and data interpretations of NGS data, along with the lack of knowledge of new informatics tools among medical professionals, is likely to limit the growth of the market studied. Additionally, the high cost involved in the maintenance and security of informatics tools is likely to contribute to the limitation.

    Scope of the Report:

  • The next-generation sequencing (NGS) informatics market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied) includes various types of sequencing services, which fueled the introduction of new methods that provide great opportunities for low-cost and fast DNA sequencing.

    Top Key Manufacturers of Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics Market Are:

  • Agilent Technologies Inc.
  • Amazon Web Services LLC
  • Dnanexus Inc.
  • F. Hoffmann
  • La Roche Ltd
  • Intrexon Bioinformatics Germany GmbH (Genomatrix AG)
  • llumina Inc.
  • Fabric Genomics Inc. (Omicia Inc.)
  • Partek Incorporated
  • Qiagen NV
  • Sapio Sciences
  • Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

