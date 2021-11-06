Ophthalmic Drugs Market 2019-2024 | Product Demand Status, Development, Market Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities, Forecast to 2024

Ophthalmic Drugs Market research report gives in-depth information on the Business Overview, Policy, Regional Market, Production Development, Sales, Regional Trade, Business Operation Data, Market Features, Investment Opportunity, Investment Calculation and other important aspect of the industry.

Ophthalmic Drugs Market Report 2019

The main objectives of the research report elaborate the overall market overview on Ophthalmic Drugs market dynamics, historic volume and value, robust market methodology, current & future trends, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, upstream and downstream industry chain, new technological development, cost structure, government policies & regulations, etc.

Scope of the Report:

Key Market Trends:

The Dry Eye Segment under Drug Class is Expected to Account for the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

Dry eye disease (DED) is a multi-factorial disease of the tear film and ocular surface that results in ocular discomfort, visual disturbance, and tear film instability with potential damage to the ocular surface. It is a generally under-diagnosed clinical condition, as patients often attribute the experienced DED symptoms to aging, and hence, it remains an under-researched condition in the low- and middle-income countries. The prevalence of DED can be as high as 30% of the total population. In the last decade, only one drug was approved for the treatment of DED by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) (i.e., Restasis by Allergan Inc.). DED is a major public health problem, the burden of which is likely to increase due to the increasing proportion of the aging population and the adoption of modern lifestyle. Dry eye disease is a common ocular disorder in the elderly and a frequent cause of eye care visits among this age group. The total annual cost of dry eye drug to the US economy can be more than USD 55 billion. Thus, the development of new drug treatments for dry eye is essential for both the dry eye patients and the ophthalmic industry. Many drugs are in the pipeline for dry eye diseases. The increasing prevalence of DED, approval of drugs for its treatment, and government initiatives to eradicate it are the main factors spurring the growth of the market studied.

The Asia-Pacific Segment is Expected to Account for the Fastest Growth Rate

The ophthalmic drugs market is expanding and growing, globally. The market has been witnessing an especially exponential growth in the Asia-Pacific region. Glaucoma and tear substitute (for dry eye) drugs are the leading products in Asia-Pacific. India is likely to be among the top three pharmaceutical markets by incremental growth and the sixth-largest market, globally, in absolute size, according to the Clinical and Experimental Vision and Eye Research, India, 2018. Increase in the number of middle-class households, advancement in medical infrastructure, and the increasing penetration of health insurance in the country are likely to play a significant role in influencing this growth. According to the National Health Policy (NHP), in India, glaucoma is the leading cause of irreversible blindness with at least 12 million people have affected and nearly 1.2 million people having blinded from the disease. More than 90% of the cases of glaucoma remain undiagnosed in the country.

Moreover, the prevalence of glaucoma increases with age. Thus, the rising prevalence of glaucoma and an increase in healthcare expenditure are spurring the growth of the ophthalmic drugs market in India. Furthermore, the country’s government is also playing an important role, since the cost of glaucoma treatment in India is one of the lowest in the world.

Ophthalmic Drugs Market Provides The Following:

Ophthalmic Drugs Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

Chapter 1: Ophthalmic Drugs Market Definition

Chapter 2: Research Methodology of Ophthalmic Drugs Market

Chapter 3: Ophthalmic Drugs Market Executive Summary

Chapter 4: Ophthalmic Drugs Market Overview Includes Current Market Scenario, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Bargaining Power of Suppliers and Consumers, Threat of New Entrants and Substitute Product and Services

Chapter 5: Market Dynamics Covers Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges

Chapter 6: Ophthalmic Drugs Market Segmentation by Types, End-User, and Applications Forecast to 2024

Chapter 7: Ophthalmic Drugs Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape of Ophthalmic Drugs Market Includes Mergers & Acquisition Analysis, Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships, New Products Launches

Chapter 9: Key Players for Ophthalmic Drugs Market

