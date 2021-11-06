Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Orphan Drugs Market 2019 Analysis by Key Technologies, Market Trends, Key Companies, and Regional Forecast to 2024

Press Release

Orphan Drugs

The Orphan Drugs Market report expects to give a 360-degree perspective available as far as cutting-edge innovation, key improvements, drivers, restrictions and future patterns with effect examination of these patterns available for present moment, mid-term and long term during the forecast period. Further, the report likewise covers key players profiling with point by point SWOT investigation, budgetary certainties and key improvements of items/administration from the previous three years.

The report first poses the Orphan Drugs Market basics: definitions, applications, classifications, and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and more.

Scope of the Report:

  • Orphan drugs can be defined as a molecule intended to treat a rare disease. The rare disease, as the name suggests, has a low prevalence rate and has been defined differently across geographical locations.

    There are 4 key segments covered in this Orphan Drugs Systems Market report:

    • Competitor segment
    • Product type segment
    • End-use/application segment
    • Geography segment

    Orphan Drugs Market with Key Segments:

    By Key Players:

  • AbbVie
  • Celgene Corporation
  • Biogen
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
  • F. Hoffmann
  • La Roche AG
  • Bristol
  • Myers Squibb Company
  • Alexion Pharmaceuticals
  • Amgen
  • Merck & Co. Inc.
  • Jazz Pharmaceuticals

    Market Overview:

  • The orphan drugs market is expected to register a CAGR of 11.5% over the forecast period. Factors that are responsible for the growth of this market include market exclusivity for orphan drug developers, the rising prevalence of rare diseases, and favorable government policies.
  • The market is expected to register an increased CAGR during the forecast period because the prevalence of rare diseases among the global population has been increasing in recent years. To tackle this issue, both developing and developed countries have formulated regulations that promote the development of drugs for rare diseases, as well as make sure that these drugs are easily available to the patients. Currently, the average approval time for non-orphan drugs is around 13 months and the same for orphan drugs is much less at around 10 months. The European Union has implemented similar policies for the development of these drugs and the European governments have individually implemented these policies in their countries. Some of these are Italy’s AIFA 5% Fund, Belgium’s Special Solidarity Fund, and France’s Temporary Authorizations for use. Even the countries in Asia-Pacific have also followed similar steps with countries like Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan with initiatives like the Revised Orphan Drug Regulations and Orphan Drugs Guidelines (2003). These initiatives offered tax credits and subsidies to both the patient as well as the pharmaceutical companies. These policies in various countries around the world have evolved the market studied, that has been growing at a healthy rate in recent years.

    Orphan Drugs Market Report Provides the Following:

    Orphan Drugs Market

    Key Market Trends:

    Biological Orphan Drug is Expected to Account for the Highest Market Share

    In the type of drug segment, biological orphan drug may register the highest market share and is expected to grow at a good pace, during the forecast period. This high market share is due to the higher cost of biological drugs compared to non-biological ones. The recent trend of approval of biological orphan drugs for multiple indication has resulted in growth and has been an encouraging factor for new and established market players to enter in this market. Another reason is that the biological drugs have been used for treating rare disease for a long time. The most focused orphan disease, i.e., cancer, which has a higher prevalence rate in the developed world, has been effectively treated by biological drugs with fewer side effects.

    North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do the same in the Forecast Period

    North America currently dominates the market for orphan drugs and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. In the North American region, the United States holds the largest market share. One of the reasons for market growth is that in the United States, a drug designated orphan drug status receives seven years of marketing exclusivity upon FDA approval for a specific indication, tax credits, and user fee waiver. Since 2013, the new indication approvals have increased greatly.

