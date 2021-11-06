Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Over the Counter (OTC) Analgesics Market Research Report 2019-2024

Over the Counter (OTC) Analgesics Market Research Report 2019-2024 Analysis Covers Top Regions, Source of Power, Market Size, Share, Growth Rare, and Forecast

Over the Counter (OTC) Analgesics

Over the Counter (OTC) Analgesics Market report research report 2019 represents a comprehensive study of the global market. Market report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Over the Counter (OTC) Analgesics Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Over the Counter (OTC) Analgesics Industry.

Market Overview:

  • The over the counter (OTC) analgesics market is expected to register a CAGR of nearly 7.2% during the forecast period, 2019-2024. The major factors boosting the growth of the market studied include the increasing demand in topical analgesics, growth in the geriatric population resulting into rising in the prevalence of various diseases and cost efficiency of otc analgesics drugs.
  • – According to the estimates by the American Academy of Pain Medicine, over 100 million American people were affected by chronic pain.
  • – With the growing aging population, the demand for pain relief solutions is increasing, as aged people are more prone to chronic pain.
  • – According to the United Nations report in 2017, there were an estimated 962 million people aged 60 or over in the world, comprising 13% of the global population. The population aged 60 or above is growing at a rate of about 3% per year. It was estimated that Europe had the highest percentage of the population aged 60 or over, as per 2017.
  • – Rapid aging is expected in other parts of the world, owing to this, all regions of the world, except Africa, is expected to have nearly a quarter or more of their populations aged at 60 and above, by 2050.
  • – According to the estimates of the United Nations’ report in 2017, the total number of aged population in the world was projected to reach 1.4 billion in 2030 and 2.1 billion in 2050, approximately, and is likely to rise to 3.1 billion in 2100. The number of aged people who are 80 or over is projected to triple by 2050, from 137 million in 2017 to 425 million in 2050, across the world. By 2100, it is expected to increase to 909 million, which is nearly seven times its value in 2017, as per the United Nations report, which is likely to increase the usage of OTC analgesics. Thus, the growth in the geriatric population is driving the growth of the global OTC analgesics mar

  • As per the scope of this report, over the counter (OTC) analgesics are referred to as non-prescription analgesic drug. These medicines can be bought by individuals without a doctor’s prescription and are safe for consumption without the doctor’s consent. The market is segmented by type of drug, distribution channel, and geography.

    Top Key Manufacturers of Over the Counter (OTC) Analgesics Market Are:

  • Bayer AG
  • Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • GlaxoSmithKline PLC
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC
  • Sanofi
  • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

