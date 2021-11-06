P2P Carsharing Market Emerging Technology, Business Opportunities and Future Growth 2023- Streetcar, Turo, Go More, Koolicar, Helbiz, Nabobil, SocialCar, GOToken, Eccocar, HitchaCar, BlocVehicle

Peer-to-peer Carsharing also known as person-to-person carsharing and peer-to-peer car rental is the process whereby existing car owners make their vehicles available for others to rent for short periods of time. Peer-to-peer carsharing is a form of person-to-person lending or collaborative consumption, as part of the sharing economy. The business model is closely aligned with traditional car clubs such as Streetcar or Zipcar, but replaces a typical fleet with a ‘virtual’ fleet made up of vehicles from participating owners. With peer-to-peer carsharing, participating car owners are able to charge a fee to rent out their vehicles when they are not using them. Participating renters can access nearby and affordable vehicles and pay only for the time they need to use them. As with person-to-person lending, the Internet and the adoption of location-based services have contributed to the growth of peer-to-peer carsharing.

Businesses within this sector screen participants (both owners and renters) and offer a technical platform, usually in the form of a website and mobile app, that brings these parties together, manages rental bookings and collects payment. Peer-to-peer (P2P) carsharing is disrupting private vehicle usage and travel by filling the gap between traditional carsharing and car rental models. It highlights the key technology trends, interest of automotive OEMs in P2P carsharing, investments and partnerships between P2P carsharing and other business models, and expansion strategies of P2P operators in select regions. The study also includes the various initiatives from investors, governments, transit authorities, technology providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and new mobility service providers. Finally, it profiles the major participants in the global market and offers strategic recommendations and conclusions.

Top Manufacturer Detail-

Turo, Go More, Koolicar, Helbiz, Nabobil, SocialCar, GOToken, Eccocar, HitchaCar, BlocVehicle, Tamyca, MotionWerk, Carky, VikingCars, Goryd, Velocix

P2P Carsharing Market 2023 segmentation by technology, applications, and five major geographical regions. This Report covers the Major Players’ data, including: shipment, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size.

