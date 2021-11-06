Pedestrian Detection Systems Market Research Report 2019-2024 | Market Share, Size, and Revenue by Types, Applications, and Regional Forecast

The Pedestrian Detection Systems Market report expects to give a 360-degree perspective available as far as cutting-edge innovation, key improvements, drivers, restrictions and future patterns with effect examination of these patterns available for present moment, mid-term and long term during the forecast period. Further, the report likewise covers key players profiling with point by point SWOT investigation, budgetary certainties and key improvements of items/administration from the previous three years.

The report first poses the Pedestrian Detection Systems Market basics: definitions, applications, classifications, and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and more.

Get Sample PDF of Pedestrian Detection Systems Market Report @ https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275458

Scope of the Report:

Pedestrian Detection Systems Market Report Provides the Following:

Inquire Before Purchase Pedestrian Detection Systems Market Report @ https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14275458

Key Market Trends:

Increase in Number of Road Fatalities

Rise in the number of accidents, resulting in loss of lives and properties across the world, is being considered as one of the major factors driving the demand for and development of advanced automobile safety systems. As consumers are gaining awareness about the advanced safety features and technologies, they are indicating interest in improving the safety systems of their vehicles.

As per the WHO, more than half of all road traffic deaths are among vulnerable road users, such as pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists. Deaths of pedestrians and cyclists accounted for 26% of all deaths, while that of those using motorized two- and three-wheelers accounted for 28%.

Thus, the number of pedestrians hit and killed has been continually increasing. For instance –

– According to a preliminary estimate published by the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA), in 2018, in the United States, 6,227 pedestrians were killed in road fatalities, a 51% increase, as compared to that in 2009.

– Five states in the country, namely, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Texas, accounted for 46% of all pedestrian deaths, despite representing only 33% of the US population, according to Census data. California recorded the largest number of pedestrian deaths, at 432.

– In 2017, in India, the government data showed that the number of fatalities shot up, from 12,330 in 2014 to 20,457 in 2017, an increase of around 66%, which translated to 56 pedestrians’ deaths, daily.

Regions, such as Europe and North America, are developed, and with the increase in the number of vehicle sales, more customers are opting for trending ADAS features in their vehicles, owing to the need for safety and comfort features.

Initially, the majority of the consumers did not adopt these systems, due to the high cost and lack of awareness. However, with the new government regulations in place and the proven safety benefits, these systems have gained consumer interest. The ongoing installations are being done by both OEMs and aftermarkets, to facilitate end users with ADAS features.

Europe is expected to Witness the Fastest Growth Rate

In 2017, 21% of all people killed on roads were pedestrians. In general, pedestrian fatalities have decreased at a lower rate than for other road-users (by 15% from 2010 to 2017, compared to a total fatality decrease of 20%).

The European Commission has made it mandatory for all new cars to be equipped with safety equipment by 2021. The commission wants to fit all the 11 various ADAS features designed to prevent or mitigate accidents. The European Union anticipates that the addition of these 11 ADAS safety features may not only save over 7,000 lives across Europe but may also prevent 38,000 serious injuries between 2020 and 2030.

– In March 2019, EU institutions agreed on the revision of the General Safety Regulation that may make many vehicle safety measures mandatory from 2022 in vehicles across EU countries. The new proposal is expected to save over 25,000 lives and prevent 140,000 serious injuries by 2038, in line with the “Vision Zero”, which aims to achieve the target of zero fatalities and serious injuries by 2050.

The vehicle safety measures that have direct relevance to the cyclists’ and pedestrians’ safety include Intelligent Speed Assistance, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) for car to pedestrian/cyclist, and HGV/truck ‘VRU detection’ assist, which may warn the driver if a pedestrian or cyclist is in the blind spot of a large vehicle (in review of the General Safety Regulation and the Pedestrian Safety Regulation, under the Third “Europe on the Move” set of actions).

In Europe, Germany is expected to be one of the major markets. With the growing focus toward both passengers’ safety and pedestrians’ and cyclists’ safety, the demand for advanced drivers safety assistance systems of collision warning systems has been continually increasing.

– In February 2019, the Federal Statistical Office reported that 3,265 people were killed in traffic accidents in 2018, an increase of 2.7% was observed when compared to that of 2017.

– Increase in the total number of death was the result of the rise in deaths of cyclists and motorcyclists.

– However, the country witnessed a decline in the number of pedestrian deaths by approximately 6%.

Irrespective of the decline in the number of pedestrians deaths, the country has been striving to further reduce the pedestrian and cyclists fatalities, and the announcement of the revision of the General Safety Regulations may further aid in reducing the fatalities.

– To reduce the number of accidents and fatalities, the department of transportation has made it compulsory to incorporate forward collision avoidance technology system in vehicles from 2017 onward. This system has the combination of long-range detection (e.g. adaptive cruise control), short-range and wide-angle system (e.g. pedestrian detection), and autonomous emergency braking. This regulation is anticipated to drive the market for pedestrian detection systems in the country over the forecast period.

Pedestrian Detection Systems Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

Chapter 1: Pedestrian Detection Systems Market Definition

Chapter 2: Research Methodology of Pedestrian Detection Systems Market

Chapter 3: Pedestrian Detection Systems Market Executive Summary

Chapter 4: Pedestrian Detection Systems Market Overview Includes Current Market Scenario, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Bargaining Power of Suppliers and Consumers, Threat of New Entrants and Substitute Product and Services

Chapter 5: Market Dynamics Covers Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges

Chapter 6: Pedestrian Detection Systems Market Segmentation by Types, End-User, and Applications Forecast to 2024

Chapter 7: Pedestrian Detection Systems Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape of Pedestrian Detection Systems Market Includes Mergers & Acquisition Analysis, Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships, New Products Launches

Chapter 9: Key Players for Pedestrian Detection Systems Market

For Detailed TOC Click Here

” We also can offer a customized report to fulfill the special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.”

About Industry Research:

Industry Research is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in-depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated to bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Organization: Industry Research

Phone: +44 20 3239 8187 / +14242530807

Email: [email protected]