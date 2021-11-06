Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Pharmacovigilance Market Research Report 2019-2024 | Market Share, Size, and Revenue by Types, Applications, and Regional Forecast

Press Release

Pharmacovigilance

Pharmacovigilance Market research report gives in-depth information on the Business Overview, Policy, Regional Market, Production Development, Sales, Regional Trade, Business Operation Data, Market Features, Investment Opportunity, Investment Calculation and other important aspect of the industry.

Pharmacovigilance Market Report 2019

The main objectives of the research report elaborate the overall market overview on Pharmacovigilance market dynamics, historic volume and value, robust market methodology, current & future trends, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, upstream and downstream industry chain, new technological development, cost structure, government policies & regulations, etc.

Scope of the Report:

  • Pharmacovigilance is the science and activities relating to the detection, assessment, understanding, and prevention of adverse effects or any other drug-related problems. The focus of pharmacovigilance is on ADR (adverse drug reactions) and drug toxicity. The pharmacovigilance market comprises of all types of adverse events reporting conducted during clinical trials in hospitals, pharmacies, and other healthcare sectors.

    Key Insights of Pharmacovigilance Market:

    • Complete in-depth analysis of the Pharmacovigilance
    • Important changes in market dynamics.
    • Segmentation analysis of the market.
    • Emerging segments and regional markets.
    • Historical, on-going, and projected market analysis based on volume and esteem.
    • Assessment of niche industry players.
    • Market share analysis.
    • Key strategies of major players

    Market Overview:

  • The key factors propelling this market are increasing drug consumption and drug development rates, growing incidence rates of adverse drug reactions and drug toxicity, and increasing trend of outsourcing pharmacovigilance services. The increasing incidence of lifestyle diseases, such as diabetes, hypertension, and cardiac disorders, as a result of sedentary lifestyles, lack of physical activities, changing lifestyle patterns, and poor diets lead to increasing consumption of drugs, which, in turn, indicates the high demand for drug monitoring and further fuels the growth of the pharmacovigilance market. With the growing drug consumption, the need for the regular monitoring of drugs has also augmented, eventually boosting the pharmacovigilance market. Human infectious diseases are also on rising due to the changing climate, pervasive poverty, and increasing urbanization, which also surge drug consumption and drive the drug development process. Furthermore, new drug developments need to get regulated and stimulate the overall pharmacovigilance market.

    Pharmacovigilance Market Segmentation by Top Key Players:

  • Accenture
  • Cognizant
  • Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
  • IBM Corporation
  • ArisGlobal
  • Foresight Group International AG
  • ICON PLC
  • Capgemini
  • United BioSource Corporation
  • Wipro Ltd
  • BioClinica

    Key Market Trends:

    Pharmaceutical Companies are Expected to Hold the Highest Market Share in the End User Segment

    In the end user segment of the pharmacovigilance market, pharmaceutical companies are believed to have the largest market size.

    The role of pharmaceutical companies is to invest in the R&D of new compounds, have the commitment to bring a new drug to market to enhance the patients’ health and quality of life, strict governance to conduct clinical trials, product development activities as well as conduct relations with patients and healthcare professionals in accordance with ethical and legal principles. A major pharmaceutical company, such as Astra, has over 100 permanent, experienced staff in pharmacovigilance within its R&D organization in Sweden and the United Kingdom, and a similar number in local operating companies worldwide. This development has been driven by the increased recognition of the role of pharmacovigilance, the investigation, and marketing of a wider range of diverse medicinal products and more stringent and detailed regulatory requirements.

    Such developments that are occurring in the pharmaceutical companies are helping the pharmacovigilance market grow.

    North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

    North America currently dominates the market for pharmacovigilance and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. Due to the shifting of high costs of in-house pharmacovigilance activities to CROs, the pharmacovigilance system in the United States is moving from a passive to a proactive role in the healthcare system. According to a 2017 publication in the Journal of American Medical Association, one out of three drugs in the United States may have the safety issues. Therefore, a need for modifying the current protocols for quick communication between healthcare providers and the FDA needs to be strengthened. Additionally, as more biosimilars would be available in the near future, accurately matching the adverse event is highly important. With that, the United States has a large market share of 56% in North America and is expected to register a growth rate of 12.3% over the forecast period.

    Pharmacovigilance Market Provides The Following:

    Pharmacovigilance Market

    Pharmacovigilance Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    • Chapter 1: Pharmacovigilance Market Definition
    • Chapter 2: Research Methodology of Pharmacovigilance Market
    • Chapter 3: Pharmacovigilance Market Executive Summary
    • Chapter 4: Pharmacovigilance Market Overview Includes Current Market Scenario, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Bargaining Power of Suppliers and Consumers, Threat of New Entrants and Substitute Product and Services
    • Chapter 5: Market Dynamics Covers Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges
    • Chapter 6: Pharmacovigilance Market Segmentation by Types, End-User, and Applications Forecast to 2024
    • Chapter 7: Pharmacovigilance Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions
    • Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape of Pharmacovigilance Market Includes Mergers & Acquisition Analysis, Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships, New Products Launches
    • Chapter 9: Key Players for Pharmacovigilance Market

