Point-of-care Diagnostics Market Segmentation 2019 | Business Strategy and Rising Status of Top Key Players Forecast to 2024

Press Release

Point-of-care Diagnostics

The Point-of-care Diagnostics Market report expects to give a 360-degree perspective available as far as cutting-edge innovation, key improvements, drivers, restrictions and future patterns with effect examination of these patterns available for present moment, mid-term and long term during the forecast period. Further, the report likewise covers key players profiling with point by point SWOT investigation, budgetary certainties and key improvements of items/administration from the previous three years.

The report first poses the Point-of-care Diagnostics Market basics: definitions, applications, classifications, and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and more.

Scope of the Report:

  • Point-of-care testing diagnostics have many advantages, which allows patient diagnoses at many places, such as in the physician’s office, an ambulance, the home, the field, or in the hospital. The results of care are timely and offer rapid treatment to the patient.

    There are 4 key segments covered in this Point-of-care Diagnostics Systems Market report:

    • Competitor segment
    • Product type segment
    • End-use/application segment
    • Geography segment

    Point-of-care Diagnostics Market with Key Segments:

    By Product Types: Type 1, Type 2, Type 3

    By Applications: Application 1, Application 2, Application 3

    By Key Players:

  • Abbott
  • Siemens AG
  • Beckman Coulter Inc.
  • Becton, Dickinson and Company
  • Instrumentation Laboratory
  • Johnson and Johnson
  • Nova Biomedical
  • Qiagen
  • F. Hoffmann
  • La Roche Ltd

    Market Overview:

  • The point-of-care diagnostics market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.8%, over the forecast period. One of the major factors responsible for the growth of the market is the rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases in developing economies. The prevalence of chronic diseases, like diabetes, rheumatism, or cancer, is increasing globally, due to various reasons, such as an increase in geriatric population, sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy food habits, and environmental factors. For instance, chronic diseases kill more than 38 million people each year, globally. Cardiovascular diseases account for most chronic disease deaths, or 17.5 million people, annually, followed by cancers (8.2 million), respiratory diseases (4 million), and diabetes (1.5 million). The aforementioned diseases account for 82% of all the chronic disorder deaths. Point-of-care diagnostics is gaining wide acceptance by different patients across the world, as samples are collected from the patient’s location for performing tests, and the results can be achieved in very less time, due to the use of micro fluids, chips, and nano diagnostics.
  • Factors, such as the increasing number of regulatory approvals for novel immunoassay techniques, technological advancements, and the rising usage of home-based POC devices, are expected to drive the market growth, over the forecasted period.

    Point-of-care Diagnostics Market Report Provides the Following:

    Point-of-care Diagnostics Market

    Key Market Trends:

    Blood Glucose Testing is Expected to Hold Major Revenue Share in the Type of Products Segment

    Blood glucose testing point-of-care diagnostics captured the largest share in 2018, due to the success of hand-held glucose meters, owing to their high adoption rate among the population across the world. Periodic monitoring of glucose level is of vital importance for diabetic patients, which has encouraged the adoption of POC among the diabetic patients in this segment. Other advantages associated with hand-held glucose meters are the portability and easy operability. Rising prevalence of diabetes across the world is expected to boost the segment growth in the future.

    North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

    Currently, North America dominates the market for point-of care-diagnostics, and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. In the North America region, the United States holds the largest market share. This can be majorly attributed due to the growing geriatric population base in the country, as well as the factors, such as the increasing prevalence of diseases and the favorable government regulations and initiatives undertaken for the development of healthcare infrastructure.

    Point-of-care Diagnostics Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    • Chapter 1: Point-of-care Diagnostics Market Definition
    • Chapter 2: Research Methodology of Point-of-care Diagnostics Market
    • Chapter 3: Point-of-care Diagnostics Market Executive Summary
    • Chapter 4: Point-of-care Diagnostics Market Overview Includes Current Market Scenario, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Bargaining Power of Suppliers and Consumers, Threat of New Entrants and Substitute Product and Services
    • Chapter 5: Market Dynamics Covers Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges
    • Chapter 6: Point-of-care Diagnostics Market Segmentation by Types, End-User, and Applications Forecast to 2024
    • Chapter 7: Point-of-care Diagnostics Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions
    • Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape of Point-of-care Diagnostics Market Includes Mergers & Acquisition Analysis, Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships, New Products Launches
    • Chapter 9: Key Players for Point-of-care Diagnostics Market

    ” We also can offer a customized report to fulfill the special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.”

