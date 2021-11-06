Programmable Logic Controller Market Research Report 2019-2024 | Market Share, Size, and Revenue by Types, Applications, and Regional Forecast
The Programmable Logic Controller Market report expects to give a 360-degree perspective available as far as cutting-edge innovation, key improvements, drivers, restrictions and future patterns with effect examination of these patterns available for present moment, mid-term and long term during the forecast period. Further, the report likewise covers key players profiling with point by point SWOT investigation, budgetary certainties and key improvements of items/administration from the previous three years.
The report first poses the Programmable Logic Controller Market basics: definitions, applications, classifications, and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and more.
Key Market Trends:
Automotive End User Industry to Hold Significant Share
PLC has been adopted at the manufacturing stage to handle the ever-growing demands of the automotive industry. It was initially used as a relay replacement equipment in the automotive industry.
The demand for automobiles has been increasing steadily, The Center for Automotive Research (CAR) at the University of Duisberg-Essen has predicted that the global annual growth of cars is expected to be 2.2%. Owing to such potential growth, better production facilities enabled with automation are needed, which is expected to fuel the growth of PLCs in the domain.
The use of PLCs ensures high production and simplifies the complexity of the machinery being used. With technological advancements, PLCs can replace nearly 100 relays, making better space management and man management possible.
With the advent of other technologies, such as machine vision, collaborative robots, artificial intelligence for driverless/autonomous cars, cognitive computing in IoT-connected cars, the PLC market in automotive is expected to grow further.
United States to Witness Significant Growth
The United States is estimated to hold a major share in North America, owing to rise in industrial investment in the mining and oil and gas sectors, which fuelled the utilization of PLCs, thereby, propelling the market growth.
In addition, capital spending on construction and housing increased in the country and is expected to rise further, due to the government’s focus on smart cities, which is, in turn, expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period.
The formation of the Advanced Manufacturing Partnership (AMP)’ is one such initiative undertaken to make industries, universities, and the federal governments invest in the emerging technologies. This factor has helped the country to gain a competitive edge in the global economy.
