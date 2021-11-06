Refurbished Medical Devices Market Overview 2019 | Industry Analysis with Market Revenue, Gross Margin, Profit, and Research Report Forecast to 2024

Refurbished Medical Devices Market research report gives in-depth information on the Business Overview, Policy, Regional Market, Production Development, Sales, Regional Trade, Business Operation Data, Market Features, Investment Opportunity, Investment Calculation and other important aspect of the industry.
Refurbished Medical Devices Market Report 2019
The main objectives of the research report elaborate the overall market overview on Refurbished Medical Devices market dynamics, historic volume and value, robust market methodology, current & future trends, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, upstream and downstream industry chain, new technological development, cost structure, government policies & regulations, etc.
Scope of the Report:
Refurbishment is a methodical process that brings used equipment to almost the same condition as new equipment (or sometimes even better condition for that matter). Such action provides for significant benefits both from an environmental and a social perspective. Refurbishment of medical equipment means extending the overall lifetime of the equipment itself, generally from 5/7 to 10/14 years or even more. Hence it qualifies as a method of reusing and preventing waste. This activity saves energy as well as the materials used for producing a new device.
Market Overview:
The global refurbished medical devices market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period. Certain factors driving the market growth include cost containment pressure on healthcare organizations, a large inventory of old or used medical devices, the rising trend of medical tourism, and increasing rate of private healthcare institutions.
Along with the demand for new equipment, there is an increasing demand for refurbished medical equipment around the world. In fact, an increasing number of hospitals, which are new, are opting for alternate options to cut down on the capital investments. With the emerging technologies, there has been an increasing trend of ‘affordable buying,’ which is the basic reason for the emergence of the refurbished devices market. For example, today, a customer who is looking for any CT scanner under 4-slice, opts for a refurbished unit, rather than a brand new system. The refurbished equipment allows buying of necessary devices at affordable prices, without compromising on quality; therefore healthcare facilities, including small and medium ones, purchase refurbished medical devices. Hence, the refurbished medical devices market is increasing at a high growth rate.
However, the general perception of the refurbished devices impedes the growth of this market. A reused or refurbished device is often doubted for its durability and quality. There is always a perceived risk of accuracy and quality of outputs, associated with the refurbished devices. If not all, some medical devices do lose their capability to produce quality outputs, after being used for a certain period. Hospitals often refrain from buying these types of equipment, in the fear of risking a patient’s life and their reputation in the healthcare industry. Moreover, the governments have strict punishments for the hospitals, if the use of refurbished devices harms a patient at any level. Additionally, the lack of awareness about the benefits of refurbished equipment is also restraining the growth of the global refurbished medical devices market.
Refurbished Medical Devices Market Segmentation by Top Key Players:
Agito medical A/S
Avante Health Solutions
Block Imaging International, Inc.
Everx Pvt Ltd.
GE Healthcare
Integrity Medical systems Inc.
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Radio Oncology Systems Inc.
Siemens Healthcare Systems
Soma Technology
Key Market Trends:
Medical Imaging Equipment is expected to hold a Significant Market Share in the Product Type
Medical imaging is the process of making a visual representation of the interior of the body for medical intervention. These instruments help in establishing a database of normal anatomy and physiology of internal organs so that any abnormality can be noticed immediately. The medical imaging equipment includes X-ray machines, ultrasound systems, MRI machines, CT scanners, and nuclear imaging systems (pet, spect, and pet/CT), among others. Majority of the clinics and hospitals that have purchased, used, or refurbished medical equipment generally have neutral-to-positive experiences with the purchase. Most end users have been found to indicate that they purchased used or refurbished equipment due to budgetary constraints.
North America dominates the Market and expected to do Same during the Forecast Period
North America dominates the global market, due to the high incidence of various chronic .diseases, such as cardiovascular disease and cancer. In addition to that, supportive regulatory policies for selling and using refurbished medical equipment are also expected to drive the growth of this market in North America.
Refurbished Medical Devices Market Provides The Following:
