Security Robot Market 2019-2024 | Product Demand Status, Development, Market Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities, Forecast to 2024

Key Market Trends:

Commercial End-User Industry Expected to Hold Significant Share

Commercial enterprises and related business account for a massive portion of the economy, with the prosperous industry boasting huge budgets to spend on enhancing security. Thus, security robots in this sector offer an appealing and quantifiable value proposition.

While billions of dollars are being spent on R&D in autonomous vehicles, indoor robots for commercial spaces reap the technology and cost benefits on sensors, computing, machine learning, and open-source software. With the increase in the budget for commercial security spending and availability of a largely untapped market, the security robots sector is anticipated to grow at a significant pace.

The trend of indoor robots is gaining wide popularity in the market, with their diverse range of applications across different sectors, such as offices and hospitals, among others.

Robots have the potential to deliver a range of safety and commercial benefits, and the companies in the market are developing novel robotic systems for specific applications

United States Account for the Largest Share

Over the past decade, the number of active conflicts has increased throughout the country, along with an increase in terrorist attacks in public places and schools. These geopolitical instabilities and territorial conflicts have resulted in the growing need for security robots in the country over the forecast period. Owing to an increase in terrorist activities, the increase in security concerns across the country is also expected to drive the demand for security service robots in this region.

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are finding a way into defense forces in the country, for a plethora of operations, such as sensor deployment, delivery of ammunition, mine countermeasure, explosive ordnance disposal, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare, among others.

Warrior robots and drones are yet to hit the US market and are yet to make their way into the tactics and strategy of the US army. However, it was reported that the US army spent USD 521 million on robotics in 2017, of which 79 % was spent on aerial drones. Only USD 20.6 million was spent on the purchase of unmanned ground vehicles in 2017, almost all of the remaining amount was spent on UGVs, in order to clear mines and roadside bombs. Further, USD 91.4 million was spent on R&D — and 40 %of the amount was spent on mine clearance.

The Marine Corps is already testing a tracked robot outfitted with sensors and cameras, and armed with an M240 machine gun. Commercialization of this robot is expected to further increase the demand for security robots in this country.

