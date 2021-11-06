Significant Insights of Enterprise Firewall Market 2019 with Evolving Technologies, Size, Share, Growth Factors, and Forecast till 2024 | Industry Research.co

Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Significant Insights of Enterprise Firewall Market 2019 with Evolving Technologies, Size, Share, Growth Factors, and Forecast till 2024

Enterprise Firewall

Enterprise Firewall Market report research report 2019 represents a comprehensive study of the global market which will enable our customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. Market report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Enterprise Firewall Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Enterprise Firewall Industry. Enterprise Firewall market report will help you to know each and every fact of keyword industry. Enterprise Firewall market also covers growth potential, market size, demand by buyer and suppliers and forecast details.

Market Overview:

  • The enterprise firewall market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.44 %, during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Earlier used enterprise firewalls have lost their feasibility in the current market scenario, as the high level of threats posed by modern hacking methods cannot be handled by conventional systems.
  • – Enterprise firewalls are the basic unit of network security. They examine the flow of inbound and outbound data packets in an enterprise network against a set of predefined values to detect any malicious activity in the network.
  • – With the emergence of cloud technology, firewalls are now being deployed which offers a bundled solution that ensures availability of firewall on any device, addresses any traffic workload and enforces similar policies across the organization.
  • – According to the Identity Theft Resource Center (ITRC), in the US in 2017, the commercial networks witnessed 1013 breaches exposing more than 166 million records out of which 98% belonged to various organizations operating in the business sector.
  • – The increasing demand for network security, especially in the manufacturing sector is primarily due to the rapid adoption of Industry 4.0 policies, also IoT applications are expected to create a huge demand for enterprise firewall systems.

    Scope of the Report:

  • Firewalls are network protection solution that examines the flow of data packets in and out of the enterprise, they’re governed by some set of rules that decide whether that flow is safe, malicious, or questionable and in need of inspection.

    Top Key Manufacturers of Enterprise Firewall Market Are:

  • Fortinet Inc.
  • Palo Alto Networks
  • McAfee (Intel Security Group)
  • Dell Inc.
  • Cisco Systems Inc.
  • The Hewlett
  • Packard Company
  • Juniper Networks
  • Check Point Software Technologies
  • Huawei Technologies Inc.
  • Sophos Group plc.
  • Netasq SA
  • WatchGuard Technologies
  • SonicWall Inc.

    Enterprise Firewall Market

