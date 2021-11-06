Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Significant Insights of Internet of Things (IoT) Market 2019 with Evolving Technologies, Size, Share, Growth Factors, and Forecast till 2024 | Industry Research.co

Internet of Things (IoT) Market report research report 2019 represents a comprehensive study of the global market. Market report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Internet of Things (IoT) Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Internet of Things (IoT) Industry.

Market Overview:

  • The internet of things (IoT) market in manufacturing was valued at USD 187.33 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 487.30 billion by 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 18.07% during the forecast period of 2019 -2024. As the demand for traceability and transparency rose in the last two decades, companies have started making the processes involved in the production of their product transparent. Data collection and analysis through IoT devices makes the whole process transparent for manufacturers.
  • – With the number of networked sensors increasing across production, supply chain and products, manufacturers are beginning to enter into a new generation of systems that enables automatic and real-time interactions among machines, systems, assets and things. The pervasiveness of connected devices is ﬁnding applicability across multiple segments of manufacturing and supply chain throughout the value chain.
  • – IoT in manufacturing can facilitate the production flow in a plant, as IoT devices automatically monitor development cycles, and manage warehouses as well as inventories. It is one of the reasons investment in IoT devices has skyrocketed over the past few decades. IoT in manufacturing, logistics and transportation is expected to rise to USD 40 billion by 2020.

    Scope of the Report:

  • Internet of Things (IoT) market in manufacturing is adding value to manufacturers, by making the proper decision regarding lead time, demand, inventory in hand, stockout, product visibility, inventory turnover, forecasting, and sales. It also helps the manufacturer to connect with both the upstream consumers and downstream suppliers, improving vendor relationships. IoT with its data properly manages and stores the bulks of data gathered from the transportation of raw material to final product delivery even up to after-sales service for a manufacturer. According to the application, one can use IoT services with various software depending upon the network connectivity.

    Top Key Manufacturers of Internet of Things (IoT) Market Are:

  • Cisco Systems Inc.
  • General Electric
  • Intel Corporation
  • IBM Corporation
  • Verizon Communication Inc.
  • AT&T Inc.
  • Qualcomm
  • Siemens AG
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • SAP SE

    Internet of Things (IoT) Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    Chapter 1: Internet of Things (IoT) Market Definition

    Chapter 2: Research Methodology of Internet of Things (IoT) Market

    Chapter 3: Internet of Things (IoT) Market Executive Summary

    Chapter 4: Internet of Things (IoT) Market Overview Includes Current Market Scenario, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Bargaining Power of Suppliers and Consumers, Threat of New Entrants and Substitute Product and Services

    Chapter 5: Market Dynamics Covers Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges

    Chapter 6: Internet of Things (IoT) Market Segmentation by Types, End-User, and Applications Forecast to 2024

    Chapter 7: Internet of Things (IoT) Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions

    Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape of Internet of Things (IoT) Market Includes Mergers & Acquisition Analysis, Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships, New Products Launches

    Chapter 9: Key Players for Internet of Things (IoT) Market

    Highlights of The Internet of Things (IoT) Market:

    • Historical and current scenario 
    • Trends and developments 
    • Market forecast 
    • Price analysis and forecast 
    • Porter’s five forces analysis 
    • SWOT analysis 
    • Value chain analysis

    Internet of Things (IoT) Market

