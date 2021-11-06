Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Significant Insights of Mobile Health (mHealth) Market 2019 with Evolving Technologies, Size, Share, Growth Factors, and Forecast till 2024 | Industry Research.co

Press Release

Mobile Health (mHealth)

Mobile Health (mHealth) Market report research report 2019 represents a comprehensive study of the global market which will enable our customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. Market report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Mobile Health (mHealth) Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Mobile Health (mHealth) Industry. Mobile Health (mHealth) market report will help you to know each and every fact of keyword industry. Mobile Health (mHealth) market also covers growth potential, market size, demand by buyer and suppliers and forecast details.

Get Sample PDF of Mobile Health (mHealth) Market Report  

Market Overview:

  • The use of mobile devices by healthcare professionals has transformed many aspects of clinical practice. It has led to the rapid growth in the development of medical software applications (apps) for these platforms. Mobile devices and apps provide many benefits for healthcare professionals, most-significantly, the increased access to point-of-care tools, shown to support better clinical decision-making and improved patient outcomes. Moreover, factors, such as the increased awareness levels among the population about the potential benefits of healthcare management, increased need of point-of-care diagnosis and treatment, and increasing focus on personalized medicine and patient-centered approach, are driving the growth of the mobile health market. Rapid technological advancements in mHealth research generate both opportunities and challenges, including creating scalable systems capable of collecting unprecedented amounts of data and conducting interventions, while protecting the privacy and safety of research participants. Additionally, the stringent regulatory policies for mHealth applications are expected to restrain the market growth.

    Scope of the Report:

  • According to WHO, mHealth is a component of eHealth. To date, no standardized definition of mHealth has been established. For the purposes of the survey, the Global Observatory for eHealth (GOe) defined mHealth or mobile health as medical and public health practice supported by mobile devices, such as mobile phones, patient monitoring devices, personal digital assistants (PDAs), and other wireless devices. mHealth involves the use and capitalization on a mobile phone’s core utility of voice and short messaging service (SMS) as well as more complex functionalities and applications, including general packet radio service (GPRS), third and fourth generation mobile telecommunications (3G and 4G systems), global positioning system (GPS), and Bluetooth technology.

    Top Key Manufacturers of Mobile Health (mHealth) Market Are:

  • Medtronic PLC
  • Philips Healthcare
  • Omron Corporation
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Qualcomm Life
  • AT&T Inc.
  • Cisco Systems, Inc.
  • Bayer Healthcare
  • Samsung Healthcare Solutions

    Mobile Health (mHealth) Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    Chapter 1: Mobile Health (mHealth) Market Definition

    Chapter 2: Research Methodology of Mobile Health (mHealth) Market

    Chapter 3: Mobile Health (mHealth) Market Executive Summary

    Chapter 4: Mobile Health (mHealth) Market Overview Includes Current Market Scenario, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Bargaining Power of Suppliers and Consumers, Threat of New Entrants and Substitute Product and Services

    Chapter 5: Market Dynamics Covers Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges

    Chapter 6: Mobile Health (mHealth) Market Segmentation by Types, End-User, and Applications Forecast to 2024

    Chapter 7: Mobile Health (mHealth) Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions

    Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape of Mobile Health (mHealth) Market Includes Mergers & Acquisition Analysis, Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships, New Products Launches

    Chapter 9: Key Players for Mobile Health (mHealth) Market

    Highlights of The Mobile Health (mHealth) Market:

    • Historical and current scenario 
    • Trends and developments 
    • Market forecast 
    • Price analysis and forecast 
    • Porter’s five forces analysis 
    • SWOT analysis 
    • Value chain analysis

    Mobile Health (mHealth) Market

