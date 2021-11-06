Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Significant Insights of Non-woven Fabric Market 2019 with Evolving Technologies, Size, Share, Growth Factors, and Forecast till 2024 | Industry Research.co

Press Release

Non-woven Fabric

Non-woven Fabric Market report research report 2019 represents a comprehensive study of the global market which will enable our customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. Market report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Non-woven Fabric Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Non-woven Fabric Industry. Non-woven Fabric market report will help you to know each and every fact of keyword industry. Non-woven Fabric market also covers growth potential, market size, demand by buyer and suppliers and forecast details.

Market Overview:

  • The non-woven fabric market is expected to witness a healthy growth, at an estimated CAGR of 7.25%, over the forecast period (2019-2024). Growing application base in the healthcare and personal care industry, along with increasing demand from the automotive industry, is expected to drive the market studied. However, lack of awareness among consumers, wherein they consider nonwoven fabric products to be harmful to the environment (and not taking into consideration the positive quality attributes of polypropylene, which is used in making no-nwoven fabrics), is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.
  • – In 2018, the spunbound segment dominated the market, by technology, and it is also likely to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
  • – In 2018, the healthcare segment dominated the market, by end-user application<

    Scope of the Report:

  • This report studies the global Non-woven Fabric market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

    Top Key Manufacturers of Non-woven Fabric Market Are:

  • Ahlstrom
  • Munksjo
  • Autotech Nonwovens
  • Berry Global Inc.
  • Cygnusgroup
  • DowDuPont
  • Eximius Incorporation
  • Fitesa
  • Freudenberg Performance Materials
  • Ginni Filaments Ltd
  • Glatfelter
  • Global Nonwovens
  • Johns Manville
  • Kimberly
  • Clark Professional
  • Paramount Tech Fab Industries
  • Suominen Corporation
  • Toray Industries Inc.
  • TWE Group

    Non-woven Fabric Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    Chapter 1: Non-woven Fabric Market Definition

    Chapter 2: Research Methodology of Non-woven Fabric Market

    Chapter 3: Non-woven Fabric Market Executive Summary

    Chapter 4: Non-woven Fabric Market Overview Includes Current Market Scenario, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Bargaining Power of Suppliers and Consumers, Threat of New Entrants and Substitute Product and Services

    Chapter 5: Market Dynamics Covers Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges

    Chapter 6: Non-woven Fabric Market Segmentation by Types, End-User, and Applications Forecast to 2024

    Chapter 7: Non-woven Fabric Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions

    Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape of Non-woven Fabric Market Includes Mergers & Acquisition Analysis, Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships, New Products Launches

    Chapter 9: Key Players for Non-woven Fabric Market

    Highlights of The Non-woven Fabric Market:

    • Historical and current scenario 
    • Trends and developments 
    • Market forecast 
    • Price analysis and forecast 
    • Porter’s five forces analysis 
    • SWOT analysis 
    • Value chain analysis

