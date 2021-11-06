Significant Insights of Orthopedic Devices Market 2019 with Evolving Technologies, Size, Share, Growth Factors, and Forecast till 2024 | Industry Research.co

Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Press Release

Orthopedic Devices

Orthopedic Devices Market report research report 2019 represents a comprehensive study of the global market which will enable our customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. Market report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Orthopedic Devices Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Orthopedic Devices Industry. Orthopedic Devices market report will help you to know each and every fact of keyword industry. Orthopedic Devices market also covers growth potential, market size, demand by buyer and suppliers and forecast details.

Market Overview:

  • The orthopedic devices market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. North America has been dominating the orthopedic devices market, and the region is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.
  • – The number of people undergoing joint replacement surgeries, such as total hip and knee replacement, has increased steadily and continues to increase, due to an increase in the aging population. The rise in the osteoporosis-related fractures and musculoskeletal diagnoses are driving the demand for orthopedic implants among the population aged 65 years or older.
  • – According to the Arthritis Research, UK published a report on “The State of Musculoskeletal Health 2018”, it is estimated that 17.8 million people live with a musculoskeletal condition in the United Kingdom, which is around 28.9% of the total population. Therefore, statistics show that the number of orthopedic surgeries is increasing, which leads to an increase in the demand for orthopedic implants.
  • – The other driving factors include an increasing number of large joint reconstruction surgeries, growing elderly population, increase in the prevalence of orthopedic disorders, and development of bioabsorbable and titanium implants. However, factors, such as stringent regulatory reforms, hamper the growth of the mar

    Scope of the Report:

  • Orthopedic devices are used to replace missing joint or bone or to give support to the damaged bone. The devices are fabricated by using titanium alloys and stainless steel for strength, and plastic coating acts as artificial cartilage. Internal fixation is a surgery in orthopedics, which involves implementation of implants, in order to repair the damaged bone. Most common orthopedic medical devices are the rods, pins, plates, and screws, which are used for anchoring of fractured bones while they heal.

    Top Key Manufacturers of Orthopedic Devices Market Are:

  • DePuy Synthes Companies
  • DJO Global Inc.
  • Globus Medical Inc.
  • Integra LifeSciences
  • Medtronic Spinal
  • NuVasive Inc.
  • Smith & Nephew PLC
  • Stryker Corporation
  • Wright Medical Group NV
  • Zimmer Biomet

    Orthopedic Devices Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    Chapter 1: Orthopedic Devices Market Definition

    Chapter 2: Research Methodology of Orthopedic Devices Market

    Chapter 3: Orthopedic Devices Market Executive Summary

    Chapter 4: Orthopedic Devices Market Overview Includes Current Market Scenario, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Bargaining Power of Suppliers and Consumers, Threat of New Entrants and Substitute Product and Services

    Chapter 5: Market Dynamics Covers Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges

    Chapter 6: Orthopedic Devices Market Segmentation by Types, End-User, and Applications Forecast to 2024

    Chapter 7: Orthopedic Devices Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions

    Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape of Orthopedic Devices Market Includes Mergers & Acquisition Analysis, Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships, New Products Launches

    Chapter 9: Key Players for Orthopedic Devices Market

    Highlights of The Orthopedic Devices Market:

    • Historical and current scenario 
    • Trends and developments 
    • Market forecast 
    • Price analysis and forecast 
    • Porter’s five forces analysis 
    • SWOT analysis 
    • Value chain analysis

