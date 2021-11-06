Smart Office Market 2019-2024 | Product Demand Status, Development, Market Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities, Forecast to 2024

The Smart Office Market report expects to give a 360-degree perspective available as far as cutting-edge innovation, key improvements, drivers, restrictions and future patterns with effect examination of these patterns available for present moment, mid-term and long term during the forecast period. Further, the report likewise covers key players profiling with point by point SWOT investigation, budgetary certainties and key improvements of items/administration from the previous three years.

Key Market Trends:

Energy Management System Expected to Hold Largest Share

The demand for this product is expected to be driven by the growing adoption in the office spaces of large scale organizations. Solutions in this include automated smart plugs, load control switches, utility billing management (smart meters), personal energy management, data analysis and visualization, and auditing.

The rising cognizance regarding a building’s growing role in climate change is shifting investors’ and owners’ preferences, thus urging them to improve the performance of their buildings to stay competitive, specifically, in the commercial office segment. For instance, buildings in the United States consume nearly three-quarters of the country’s electricity, and are responsible for 39% of all greenhouse gas emissions.

Organizations are increasingly adopting EMS for optimization of energy consumption, utilization of dynamic pricing tariffs, and demand control, thus reducing overall costs. The large-scale companies require energy in various forms to perform diverse operations, including powering telecom network, modern computer equipment, data equipment, and optical transport networks.

The government initiative to decrease energy emission from old and public buildings is also aiding the market. For instance, the US General Services Administration has made a contract with IBM to install advanced and smart building technology in 50 of the federal government’s highest energy-consuming buildings.

United States to Hold Significant Share

The United States is one of the early adopters of emerging technology across the world, including the internet of things (IoT), which is incorporated in several industries, including smart offices. The technological advancement in the IoT field, particularly for offices, coupled with the rising need for security and safety system, is expected to propel the market growth in the United States.

Additionally, the growing savvy businesses are integrating internet of things (IoT) in the United States to enhance the office environment by reducing workload and saving on overhead money.

The Americans, primarily from the United States, spend 90% of their lives in buildings, including retail, public service facility, office, and homes. This has increased the investment from the government in office buildings to make them employee-friendly, which is likely to foster market growth over the next six years.

Notably, the government regulations associated with the integration of smart technologies are in favor of the office segment, which is one of the accelerating factors for smart buildings.

Moreover, according to the Consumer Technology Association, the penetration of smartphone IoT consumer device is increasing, which is ascending the scope for smart offices in the United States.

