Spintronics Market Overview 2019 | Industry Analysis with Market Revenue, Gross Margin, Profit, and Research Report Forecast to 2024

Key Market Trends:

Giant Magnetoresistance-Based Devices to Hold the Largest Share in the Market Presently

– The discovery of the giant magnetoresistance (GMR)-based devices has caused a paradigm shift in the electronics industry, bringing out new fields of science, such as magneto- electronics.

– GMR is a quantum mechanical magnetoresistance effect that is formed when multilayers are composed of alternating ferromagnetic and non-magnetic conductive layers. GMR devices generally consist of a layer of non-magnetic metal between two magnetic metals.

– GMR sensors are also deployed in the automobile industry for various applications, such as rotational speed, angle, and position. The current hybrid electric vehicles, such as the Toyota Prius, use integrated power electronics modules (IPEM) to reduce cost, package size and interconnects. A GMR point field detector is used for in-situ current measurement directly inside the IPEM module.

– Therefore, with the increasing adoption of electric cars and hybrid electric cars, the adoption of GMR devices is also expected to grow over the forecast period.

The United States to Account for a Significant Share

– A significant rise in the demand for electric vehicles has been observed in the country, owing to energy and environmental concerns, driving the market for spintronics, which are integrated in electric vehicles. According to the Electric Vehicle Transportation Center, around 350000 EVs were sold in the United States in 2018.

– The rapid decline in battery costs, rising commitment from major car makers, strong policy support from state and local governments, and low operational costs have put electric vehicles (EVs) on track to overtake gasoline-powered vehicles in the near future, owing to which the country will witness a significant demand for spintronics technology.

– Moreover, in the United States, a wealth of private-sector businesses, academic institutions, and federal research-and-development laboratories are specifically focused on the advancement of MEMS and nanotechnology.

– The Institute for Soldier Nanotechnologies at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), founded by a USD 50 million contract with the US Army Research Office, is a research center in Cambridge, dedicated to developing nanotechnology to improve the survivability of soldiers.

