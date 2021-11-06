Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market 2019 Analysis by Key Technologies, Market Trends, Key Companies, and Regional Forecast to 2024

Press Release

Testing, Inspection, and Certification

The Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market report expects to give a 360-degree perspective available as far as cutting-edge innovation, key improvements, drivers, restrictions and future patterns with effect examination of these patterns available for present moment, mid-term and long term during the forecast period. Further, the report likewise covers key players profiling with point by point SWOT investigation, budgetary certainties and key improvements of items/administration from the previous three years.

The report first poses the Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market basics: definitions, applications, classifications, and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and more.

Scope of the Report:

  • Testing represents the industrial activities which ensure that manufactured products, individual components, and multicomponent systems are adequate for their intended purposes. Inspection and testing are the operational parts of quality control, which is the most crucial factor in the survival of any manufacturing company. Quality control directly supports the other elements of cost, productivity, on-time delivery, and market share. Therefore, all quality standards needed to produce the components of a product and perform its assembly must be specified in a manner such that customers’ expectations are met.

    There are 4 key segments covered in this Testing, Inspection, and Certification Systems Market report:

    • Competitor segment
    • Product type segment
    • End-use/application segment
    • Geography segment

    Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market with Key Segments:

    By Product Types: Type 1, Type 2, Type 3

    By Applications: Application 1, Application 2, Application 3

    By Key Players:

  • Intertek Group PLC
  • SGS SA
  • Bureau Veritas SA
  • DNV GL
  • Eurofins Scientific SE
  • ALS Limited
  • Underwriters Laboratories (UL)
  • Dekra Certification GmbH
  • BSI Group
  • SAI Global Limited
  • MISTRAS Group, Inc.
  • Exova Group PLC
  • TUV SUD AG

    Market Overview:

  • The global testing, inspection, and certification market was valued at USD 172.65 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period (2019-2024). The advent of new technologies, with stringent environment norms, increasing health safety measures have changed the entire industry viewpoint, with respect to the compliance of standards and regulations. Testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) plays a significant role to ensure the infrastructure, services, products are met with the standards and regulations pertaining to safety and quality. With inspection and testing at regular intervals across a few industries, such as oil and gas becoming mandatory, the TIC services are expected to grow in demand, irrespective of the industrial seasonality.
  • – Safety breaches in recent times, such as Volkswagen’s diesel emissions scandal, Chinese milk scandal (melamine found in infant milk formula), have led to more stringent regulations in developing economies. Such breaches demonstrate the significance of independent inspection and certification services and not only have forced tougher and more complex regulations and standards but also increased the dependability on the third party for assessment, thus providing scope for independent TIC companies.
  • – International imports and exports of products belonging to different industries apart from the high demand, food and medical products have increased significantly over the years. In fact, according to The World Bank Group, global exports has increased from USD 6.24 trillion in 1995 to USD 22.99 trillion in 2017. Food and beverages, consumer electronics, agriculture, and automotive (electrical vehicles) markets are expected to provide more scope for the TIC services.
  • – So as to adapt to the diverse quality and safety standards of the import destinations, the need for effective testing, inspection, and certification has become critical for product manufacturers.

    Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Report Provides the Following:

    Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market

    Key Market Trends:

    Energy and Commodities is Expected to Hold Major Share

    – Various government regulations are making it mandatory for energy companies to adopt proper TIC methods. For instance, in India, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) issued guidelines for conducting tests on power inverters for use in photovoltaic (PV) power systems and utility-interconnected PV inverters in 2017.
    – Further, the development of new nuclear plants, as well as renewable energy projects, the upgradation and expansion of existing ones globally, is expected to augment the market growth over the forecast period.
    – Over the next four years, more than 67 nuclear reactors in the world are estimated to reach an age over 40 years and over 66 reactors to reach more than three decades of operational period.

    Asia-Pacific Expected to Witness Rapid Growth

    – Asia-Pacific is anticipated to hold major share owing to the merging markets such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea which have become attractive, through the development of indigenous industries and subsequent acceleration in exports, the introduction of stringent standards, and rapid urbanization.
    – Additionally, the rise of the middle class has led to an increase in private consumption and demand for both safety and product quality.
    – This, in turn, offers growth opportunities in areas, such as food and consumer goods testing. One such example is the acquisition of TUV Rheinland’s food analysis laboratories in China.

    Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    • Chapter 1: Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Definition
    • Chapter 2: Research Methodology of Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market
    • Chapter 3: Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Executive Summary
    • Chapter 4: Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Overview Includes Current Market Scenario, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Bargaining Power of Suppliers and Consumers, Threat of New Entrants and Substitute Product and Services
    • Chapter 5: Market Dynamics Covers Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges
    • Chapter 6: Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Segmentation by Types, End-User, and Applications Forecast to 2024
    • Chapter 7: Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions
    • Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape of Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Includes Mergers & Acquisition Analysis, Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships, New Products Launches
    • Chapter 9: Key Players for Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market

