Video Surveillance System Market Analysis by Key Developments, Key Players, CAGR Status, Shares, Size and Regions Forecast to 2023

Video Surveillance System Market Report Covers the Following Foremost Manufacturers:

Axis Communications Ab

Bosch Security Systems Incorporated

Honeywell Security Group

Samsung Group

Panasonic Corporation

Flir Systems Inc.

Schneider Electric

Nice Limited

Infinova Corporation

Zhejiang Dahua Technology Company Limited

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Company Limited

Geographical Segmentation: For geography segment, regional supply, application-wise and type-wise demand, major players, price is presented from 2018 to 2023. This report covers following regions: North America, South America, Asia & Pacific, Europe, MEA

Key Developments in the Video Surveillance System Market:

November 2017 – Schneider Electric acquired Asco Power Technologies (ASCO), a leader in the Automatic Transfer Switch (ATS). The acquisition enhanced Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure Power Platform in key markets and segments. Asco is expected to form a part of the group’s Low Voltage (Building) business.

November 2017 – Honeywell introduced self-monitored smart home security system to safeguard and secure homes. The camera base station is expected to enable enhancements in the future, such as facial recognition and wireless motion viewers, to provide expanded home coverage.

September 2017 – Axis Communications AB launched a new network radar detector, AXIS D2050-VE, which is the first product in the market with radar technology. It is powered by the Power over Ethernet Plus (PoE+) and complies with IP66, IK08, and NEMA 4X protection classes, especially for harsh environments.

September 2017 – Axis Communications AB launched a new network radar detector, AXIS D2050-VE, which is the first product in the market with radar technology. It is powered by the Power over Ethernet Plus (PoE+) and complies with IP66, IK08, and NEMA 4X protection classes, especially for harsh environments.

January 2017 – Bosch acquired ITK Engineering AG to strengthen the company's business in custom system and software development services in the global market.

