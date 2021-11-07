Alcohol Sensing Market Estimated to be Driven by Innovation and Industrialization

The majority of the healthcare sector is using sensors these days in order to detect change for any given subject for example pressure, temperature or any physical change. Alcohol Sensing is done to detect the presence of alcohol content in a given solution or sample. The technological advancements has led to more no. of devices being produced with detailed understanding with the operation of alcohol sensing. Different technology and application requires diverse types of alcohol sensors to provide a proper functional grip over the product. Alcohol sensing devices instantly measures alcohol content in provided sample, where, it might work on the principle of voltage differences across capacitors or compact fuel-cell which is mainly used over rigorous applications. It helps in detecting alcohol content with lesser time that makes it a more prominent device and with improved patient engagement use of alcohol sensing it will move to become more than just a trend.

The progressive technology difference for different sensors, their miniaturization and along with their ability to provide information proximately to the wearer and/or consumer using hand held devices and computers is significant. There are alcohol sensors available in the market which detects alcohol through skin perspiration like Secure Continuous Remote Alcohol Monitor (SCRAM; Alcohol Monitoring Systems, Inc.) ankle bracelet and the Wrist Transdermal Alcohol Sensor (WrisTAS; Giner, Inc). Alcohol sensing products can be used either for a commercial scale or solely research use. The market is driven by the abundant cases of injuries reported while consuming alcohol. Sensors which are based on transdermal function provide greater detail about the number of alcohol related cases and are probably better than other biomarkers used for detecting alcohol presence. Despite their probable advantage and growth, it will be hard to adopt alcohol sensing through sensors in clinical settings without required changes in the existing commercial devices or the expansion of less expensive and compact alcohol sensors.

Factors such as alternative approaches to carry the procedures could hamper the growth of the alcohol sensing market in the near future. The alcohol sensing market would face hard reality in many underdeveloped and low economy countries who are still using traditional approaches in recognizing a state of response. Due to its strong presence with accurate results, the products still cover a large user base for alcohol sensing. With less prominent products for alcohol sensing show a strong demand for the alcohol sensing products in research phase which holds a lot of potential to flourish with coming time.

The global market for Alcohol Sensing is segmented on basis of Product type, end user and geography:

Segment by Product Type

Fuel cell based

Oxide Semiconductor

Others

Segment by End User

Hospital

Forensic Laboratory

Clinical Research Institutes

Home-care settings

The global Alcohol Sensing market is segmented by product type, end user and geography. Based on the product type, the global Alcohol Sensing market is segmented into Fuel cell based, Oxide Semiconductor and few other alcohol sensing technologies. Oxide Semiconductor based alcohol sensing is more likely to grow in developing countries due to its low price range as compare to others. Based on the end user, the Alcohol Sensing market is segmented into hospital, Forensic Laboratory, Clinical Research Institutes and home-care settings.

On the basis of regional presence, global Alcohol Sensing market is segmented into six key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific exc. China, China and Middle East & Africa. North America leads the Alcohol Sensing market and reasons being the presence of leading manufacturer’s in the region, where manufacturers are targeting developed markets due to methods involved in alcohol sensing in the region. Europe is the second leading market for alcohol sensing due to their healthcare infrastructure supporting the need of such technique and developed countries exist in there. Supporting factors are likely to drive the market growth of Alcohol Sensing market during the forecast period globally.

There are very limited players in Alcohol Sensing market which includes AlcoPro Inc, BACKtrack Inc., Lifeloc Technologies, Abbot Laboratories, Alcohol Countermeasure Systems (International) Inc., Giner Labs, Honeywell International Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation and Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Alcohol Sensing Market Segments

Alcohol Sensing Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013- 2017

Alcohol Sensing Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2026

Alcohol Sensing Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Alcohol Sensing Market Drivers And Restraints

Regional analysis includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Exc. China

China

Middle East & Africa

