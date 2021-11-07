Automotive Fuel Tank Market Market Competitive analysis and growth Strategies to 2027

The automotive fuel tank market is growing at a significant pace owing to driving factors such as increasing vehicle production in developed and developing countries and a significant rise in sales of vehicles over the past few decades. Rising trading activities coupled with growing industrialization have spurred the demand for commercial vehicles, in turn providing potential avenues of growth for automotive fuel tank manufacturers. However, factors, such as growing penetration and demand for electric vehicles and rise in prices of base metal, i.e., aluminum, may hinder the growth of the market studied. Automotive manufacturers are replacing metal fuel tanks with plastic fuel tanks to meet the rising demand and satisfy discerning customer requirements which further provides a developing opportunity for the market players.

Some of the major players operating in the market are Allgaier Automotive,Benteler International,Futaba Industrial CO., LTD.,Kautex Textron Gmbh & CO. KG,Magna International Inc.,Martinrea International Inc.,Plastic Omnium,SMA SERBATOI S.p.A.,TI Automotive, and Westport Fuel Systems Inc.

The global automotive fuel tank market is segmented on the basis of capacity, material type, vehicle type and sales channel. On the basis of capacity, the automotive fuel tank market is segmented into, less than 15 liter, 15 liter-45 liter, 45 liter-75 liter and above 70 liter. Based on material type, the global automotive fuel tank market is segmented into, plastic, aluminum and steel. On the basis of vehicle type, the global automotive fuel tank market is segmented into, passenger cars, two-wheelers and commercial vehicles. Based on the sales channel, the market is bifurcated into, OEM and aftermarket.

It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The automotive fuel tank market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Contents

Introduction Key Takeaways Automotive Fuel Tank Market Landscape Market – Key Industry Dynamics Automotive Fuel Tank Market Analysis- Global Analysis Automotive Fuel Tank Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Capacity Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Material Type Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Vehicle Type Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Sales Channel Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Competitive Landscape Automotive Fuel Tank Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

