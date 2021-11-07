Automotive IC Market Analysis by focusing on Competitive analysis and growth Strategies to 2027

Automotive ICs are customized for specific applications within a vehicle system. It enables vehicle manufacturers to assemble multiple applications on a single chip to optimize performance. Automotive ICs are used in safety features, climate control, infotainment console, Navigation unit, airbag sensor, stability control system, battery storage, electric drive engine, rear camera, communication.

Increasing demand for automotive ICs due to implementation of firm government regulations towards safety and security worldwide, integration of electric vehicles, the materialization of IoT [Internet OF Things] in ICs, growing adoption of sensors and real-time tracking system are the key drivers of the Automotive IC market. However, designing of complex ICs hindering the market growth. Moreover, rising demand for intelligent transport system [ITS] is providing an opportunity to the Automotive IC market.

Global key players:

Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corporation, NXP Semiconductors , Qualcomm Technologies Inc, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, ROHM Semiconductor, SAMSUNG, STMicroelectronics,Texas Instruments Inc

The global Automotive IC market is segmented on the basis of type, and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as monolithic integrated circuits and hybrid or multichip integrated circuit. On the basis of the application the market is segmented into advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), in-vehicle networking, engine management, transmission control system, and others.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Automotive IC market from 2017 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market.

Forecast and analysis of Automotive IC market by type, and Application from 2017 – 2027

Forecast and analysis of Automotive IC market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

Table of Contents

Introduction Key Takeaways Automotive IC Market Landscape Market – Key Industry Dynamics Automotive IC Market Analysis- Global Analysis Automotive IC Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Type Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Application Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Competitive Landscape Automotive IC Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

