Beidow satellite was sent to geosynchronous orbit from Xichang Satellite Launch Center

The satellite was launched with the help of Long March 3b rocket. Few days prior to this launch, an airspace closure was noticed. The launch took place within this window itself. The first media footage was recorded by the People’s Liberation Army which was taken after an hour of the launch. It was the twenty-first launching of the Beidou-3.

Beidou-3 is constructed by the Beidou Navigation Satellite System. It has some advanced features like it can adapt to inter-satellite and can link them together. It also contains the passive hydrogen maser clocks and rubidium atomic clocks. The entire Beidou system consists of twenty-seven satellites, three inclined GEO orbits, five geostationary orbits. The orbits of the GEO are designed in such a manner so that it can cover entire China and also its surrounding countries in the Asia Pacific.

