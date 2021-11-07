Cognitive Analytics Market Analysis by Key Manufacturers, Regions to 2023

Cognitive Analytics Market, By Technology (NLP, Machine Learning, Automated Reasoning) By Deployment (Cloud, On Premise), By End User (SMEs and Large Enterprises) and By Vertical – Forecast 2023

Market Scenario:

CognitiveScale and Deloitte has joined forces to drive customer centric healthcare through cognitive computing. This is accelerating the adoption of cognitive technology. Nokia Networks is using cognitive analytics for crowd insights, marketing insights, telecom analytics etc. It helps in basically analyzing customer behavior patterns and eventually helps in building strategies for the same.

Major factors driving the growth of cognitive analytics market are the technological advancements and increasing amounts of complex data. Real time analysis of this data is required to speed up the business processes. Increasing adoption of internet of things is another major factor driving the growth of cognitive analytics market. Cognitive analytics helps in bridging the gap between large data volumes and need for decision making in real time. This is one major factor driving the growth of cognitive analytics market.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4086

Cognitive analytics market has been segmented on the basis of technology, deployment, end user and vertical. The technology segment is further bifurcated into natural language processing, machine learning, automated reasoning and others. Natural language processing and machine learning techniques are used together to analyze patterns and behaviors that are unusual. It helps in better decision making processes.

Cognitive analytics is basically simulation of human thought process in a computerized model which provides business intelligence and better decision making processes. It is application of cognitive computing technologies and analytics together which help business processes in making smart and better decisions. It comprises of different business analytical strategies which helps in providing hidden insights about the diverse data that is already being stored. It helps in drawing inferences from the existing data patterns. It basically comprises of machine learning, natural language processing and distributed computing. Cognitive analytics has a long way to go by tapping the benefits of distributed computing.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of cognitive analytics market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The major growth in cognitive analytics market in North America is attributed to technical advancements and increasing need for real time analysis of massive and diversified data in that region.

Key Players:

The prominent players in Cognitive Analytics Market are – Google, Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Nokia Networks (Finland), Saffron Technology (U.S.), ColdLight Solutions (U.S.), CognitiveScale (U.S.), Enterra Solutions LLC (U.S.), Numenta (U.S.), Vicarious (U.S.) among others.

Segments:

Cognitive analytics market can be segmented on the basis of following:

By Technology

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Machine Learning

Automated Reasoning

Others

By Deployment

On Premise

Cloud

By End User

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

BFSI

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics & Retail

Education & Retail

IT & Telecommunication

Travel & Tourism

Aerospace & Defense

Oil & Gas

Others

Intended Audience

Technology investors

Integrated device manufacturers (IDMs)

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

Research/Consultancy firms

Cloud solution provider

System Integrators

External Service Providers (ESPs)

Consumers

Check Discount @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/4086

LIST OF TABLES

TABLE 1 COGNITIVE ANALYTICS MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

TABLE 2 COGNITIVE ANALYTICS MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT

TABLE 3 COGNITIVE ANALYTICS MARKET, BY END USER

TABLE 4 COGNITIVE ANALYTICS MARKET, BY VERTICAL

TABLE 5 COGNITIVE ANALYTICS MARKET, BY REGIONS

Continued…..

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 RESEARCH TYPE

FIGURE 2 COGNITIVE ANALYTICS MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY (%)

FIGURE 3 COGNITIVE ANALYTICS MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT (%)

FIGURE 4 COGNITIVE ANALYTICS MARKET, BY END USER (%)

FIGURE 5 COGNITIVE ANALYTICS MARKET, BY VERTICAL (%)

Continued……

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]