Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems (CGM) Market Size to surpass 22.9%+ CAGR up to 2024

Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) is one of the latest technological advancements in the field of diabetes management. CGM system is a type of glucose monitoring device that functions by inserting a biosensor through transcutaneous or subcutaneous route. The embedded sensor measures the glucose levels in interstitial fluid or blood, and transmits the information using a transmitter to a receiver/monitor for displaying the results. These systems play an integral role in diabetes management, owing to their associated several advantages over other glucose monitoring devices. Unlike conventional glucose monitors, these systems enable periodic monitoring of glucose levels, which is crucial for avoiding diabetic complications. In addition, CGMS technology has laid a roadmap to the most awaited, high-tech, closed-loop artificial/bionic pancreas. Therefore, development of novel and technologically advanced CGMS is the prime focus of glucose monitoring device manufacturing companies. It offers a wide range of applications for all age-cohorts, healthcare settings (diagnostic centers/clinics, hospital ICUs, and home healthcare), and geographies. Thus, CGMS market poses lucrative opportunity for both CGMS manufacturers and insulin pump manufacturers.

The global CGMS market generated $894 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $4,921 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 22.9% during the forecast period. The pipeline of high-tech CGMS devices, such as smartphone-connected CGMS, wearable & smartphone-connected CGMS, non-invasive CGMS and ?smart’ diabetes management solution (also called artificial/bionic pancreas), is expected to result in higher adoption of CGMS among endocrinologists and patients.

The market is categorized based on component, demographics, end user, and region. The CGMS components market includes durable components such as transmitters & receivers and integrated insulin pumps; and disposable components such as sensors. The segment for sensors occupies a dominant share in the CGMS market due to recurring sales of CGMS, short scrap life, and bulk purchases. Therefore, it is deployed in diagnostic centers/clinics. Moreover, the adoption of CGMS in hospital ICUs and in-home healthcare settings has increased in the recent years. On the basis of demographics, CGMS devices are categorized into child population (?14 years) and adult population (>14 years).

The report includes comprehensive geographical analysis and segmentation of geographical regions, which include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The major strategies adopted by market players are collaborations, product launches, and product approvals. The adoption of collaboration strategy by companies enables greater focus on innovation, distribution, and commercialization of devices.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Component

Sensors

Transmitters & Receivers

Integrated Insulin Pumps

By Demographics

Child Population (?14 years)

Adult Population (>14 years)

By End User

Diagnostics & Clinics

ICUs

Home Healthcare

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Norway

Sweden

Denmark

Finland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Venezuela

Argentina

Rest of LAMEA

The key players profiled in this report are as follows:

Abbott Laboratories

Dexcom, Inc.

A. Menarini Diagnostics

Echo Therapeutics, Inc.

GlySens Incorporated

Johnson & Johnson

Insulet Corporation

Medtronic plc

Senseonics Holdings, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

