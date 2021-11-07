Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems (CGM) Market Size to surpass 22.9%+ CAGR up to 2024
Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) is one of the latest technological advancements in the field of diabetes management. CGM system is a type of glucose monitoring device that functions by inserting a biosensor through transcutaneous or subcutaneous route. The embedded sensor measures the glucose levels in interstitial fluid or blood, and transmits the information using a transmitter to a receiver/monitor for displaying the results. These systems play an integral role in diabetes management, owing to their associated several advantages over other glucose monitoring devices. Unlike conventional glucose monitors, these systems enable periodic monitoring of glucose levels, which is crucial for avoiding diabetic complications. In addition, CGMS technology has laid a roadmap to the most awaited, high-tech, closed-loop artificial/bionic pancreas. Therefore, development of novel and technologically advanced CGMS is the prime focus of glucose monitoring device manufacturing companies. It offers a wide range of applications for all age-cohorts, healthcare settings (diagnostic centers/clinics, hospital ICUs, and home healthcare), and geographies. Thus, CGMS market poses lucrative opportunity for both CGMS manufacturers and insulin pump manufacturers.
The global CGMS market generated $894 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $4,921 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 22.9% during the forecast period. The pipeline of high-tech CGMS devices, such as smartphone-connected CGMS, wearable & smartphone-connected CGMS, non-invasive CGMS and ?smart’ diabetes management solution (also called artificial/bionic pancreas), is expected to result in higher adoption of CGMS among endocrinologists and patients.
The market is categorized based on component, demographics, end user, and region. The CGMS components market includes durable components such as transmitters & receivers and integrated insulin pumps; and disposable components such as sensors. The segment for sensors occupies a dominant share in the CGMS market due to recurring sales of CGMS, short scrap life, and bulk purchases. Therefore, it is deployed in diagnostic centers/clinics. Moreover, the adoption of CGMS in hospital ICUs and in-home healthcare settings has increased in the recent years. On the basis of demographics, CGMS devices are categorized into child population (?14 years) and adult population (>14 years).
The report includes comprehensive geographical analysis and segmentation of geographical regions, which include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The major strategies adopted by market players are collaborations, product launches, and product approvals. The adoption of collaboration strategy by companies enables greater focus on innovation, distribution, and commercialization of devices.
KEY BENEFITS
This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging trends, and dynamics in the global CGMS market to identify the prevailing opportunities.
It presents a competitive landscape of the global market to predict the market scenario across geographies.
A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.
The region- and country-wise analyses are provided to understand the market trends and dynamics.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Component
Sensors
Transmitters & Receivers
Integrated Insulin Pumps
By Demographics
Child Population (?14 years)
Adult Population (>14 years)
By End User
Diagnostics & Clinics
ICUs
Home Healthcare
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Netherlands
Norway
Sweden
Denmark
Finland
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Venezuela
Argentina
Rest of LAMEA
The key players profiled in this report are as follows:
Abbott Laboratories
Dexcom, Inc.
A. Menarini Diagnostics
Echo Therapeutics, Inc.
GlySens Incorporated
Johnson & Johnson
Insulet Corporation
Medtronic plc
Senseonics Holdings, Inc.
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
