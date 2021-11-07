Couriers And Messengers Market by Worldwide Evolving Technology, Trends, Growth Rate and Forecasts 2022 – Deutsche Post DHL Group, United Parcel Service, FedEx, Japan Post Holdings

The New Report “Couriers And Messengers Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Courier and express delivery service providers are increasingly using automated parcel terminals. Automated parcel terminals are computer controlled units which allow customers to collect, hand in and return parcels around the clock. These terminals are deployed at locations with maximum footfall such as walkways, convention centers, grocery outlets, shopping malls, convenient stores, gas stations and railway stations. These terminals improve the quality of delivery services network and reduce last mile delivery management costs for the company. Automated parcel terminals are being extensively used in Europe and the global market for automated parcel delivery terminals is expected to reach $918 million by 2024, thus indicating a significant potential for these automated systems.

The couriers and messenger’s services market consists of sales of courier and messenger services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide tracked, guaranteed express delivery services of small packages and parcels and local messenger services, in metropolitan areas, urban centers or international destinations.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global couriers and messengers market, accounting for 37% of the market in 2018. North America was the second largest region accounting for 25% of the global couriers and messengers market. Africa was the smallest region in the global couriers and messengers market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Deutsche Post DHL Group, United Parcel Service, FedEx, Japan Post Holdings, Schenker AG

