Demand for Laser Warning System to Rise Significantly from Key End-use Industry Sectors

Installation of Laser Warning System Surging Rapidly in Military & Air Force Applications

The research report also offers concise analysis referring to commercialization aspects, profit estimations and market size of the industry. In addition, the report highlights the competitive standing of major players in the projection timeline, which also includes their portfolios and expansion endeavors.

A laser warning system consists of sensors and a laser warning controller. Laser warning systems are deployed over military aircraft, military tank, and naval vessels to determine the laser range. There are a certain number of sensors required to ensure complete coverage in accordance with the size of the military tank, aircraft, and naval vessel. In recent times, it is essential for high cost military related vehicles and equipment to install laser warning systems as they are efficient in detecting indirect and direct scattered laser light from laser designators, laser rangefinders, or beam-rider laser aided targeting systems.

At present, laser warning systems equipped with three or four sensors and a controller are widely used in most of the existing applications. This type of laser warning systems cover more than 73% of the market in terms of value. Laser warning systems have been witnessing rapid growth in terms of installation rate, predominantly driven by countries such as the US, the UK, Germany, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, and France.

High Demand Growth in Mid-Sized Military Aircraft and Increasing Adoption of Electronic Warfare Systems

Laser warning systems are used for military and defense related operations to detect laser sources and support secure military assets such as aircraft, ships and tanks. Laser warning systems are commonly deployed over the body of the military equipment and vehicles such as aircraft, helicopters, naval ships and carriers, and main battle tanks.

Soaring deployment of laser warning systems for currently in-use military aircraft and tanks has been driving the growth of the laser warning system market. The laser warning system market is expected to remain a low volume market, majorly influenced by laser threat and attacks. In the future, the global laser warning system market is expected to register steady growth, particularly across countries such as the US and the UK, Germany, France, Russia, Israel, China Japan and South Korea.

High Adoption Rate of 3 & 4 Sensor Type of Laser Warning System

On the basis of the number of sensors, the laser warning system market has been segmented into 1 and 2 sensors, 3 and 4 sensors, and more than 4 sensors. This research study on the laser warning system market also provides key information pertaining to end-use applications, such as ground force or military, maritime force or navy and air force. In recent years, 3 and 4 sensors type of laser warning systems have been witnessing large-scale deployment.

The global laser warning system market has been valued at around US$ 452 Mn in 2018 and will reportedly expand at a CAGR of 5.8% through 2028, as suggested by PMR’s study.

Lack of Strong Existence of Regional Players Continues to Favor Globally Leading Players

The global laser warning system market is driven by investments in military expenditure in terms of fighter aircraft, both manned and unmanned. Collaboration activities for the delivery of new technologies among the western players in the global laser warning system market are expected to drive the adoption rate in the future. In addition, partnerships between government or defense agencies and aircraft manufacturers are expected to further drive the adoption of laser warning systems. The availability of electronic warfare products and further research and development investments by multi-national players are expected to drive the market growth at a steady pace.

On the other hand, geo-political unrest between multiple economies is expected to hold a prominent impact on the market growth during the forecast period. The retrofitting or installation of laser warning systems on currently in-use military aircraft is expected to positively impact the global laser warning system market growth. Asia’s rising military investments for the production of electronic warfare products are expected to support the growth of the laser warning system market during the projected period.

Key Market Participants – Global Laser Warning System Market

The key companies reported in this study include ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD, Saab Group, Thales Group, BAE Systems, Leonardo S.p.A., and Collins Aerospace among others. Multinational players are key participants in the global laser warning system market, and they offer laser warning systems for military and defense applications in various regions. Further, manufacturers of laser warning systems from Israel, Turkey, the UK, France, Italy and the US are exporting laser warning systems to developing countries such as India, Malaysia, and Brazil. In recent times, competition in the global market has led to technological collaborations and is expected to further intensify during the forecast period with the growth of players from Israel, Turkey, China and Japan.