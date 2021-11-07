Disposable Medical Gloves Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2026

Summary:

Introduction

The Global Disposable Medical Gloves market was valued at USD XYZ million in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of XYZ% to reach a market value of USD XYZ million by 2026. Disposable clinical Gloves are used in the course of scientific examinations and processes to assist keep away from go-contamination between healthcare providers and sufferers. Medical gloves are made of different substances together with natural rubber, nitrile, latex, polyvinyl chloride, and neoprene. They arrive non-powdered or powdered to lubricate the gloves, making them simpler to place on. Besides medicinal drug, scientific gloves are broadly utilized in chemical and biochemical laboratories. Clinical gloves provide some fundamental protection in opposition to corrosives and surface contamination.

Global Disposable Medical Gloves Market – Market Dynamics

The global market for the Disposable Medical Gloves Market is primarily driven by growing awareness for safety and hygiene, increasing number of end users in the healthcare industry coupled with the novel manufacturing technologies for making gloves rupture- resistant, temperature-resistant, and introduction of various materials for manufacturing disposable gloves. Moreover, the increasing number of pandemic diseases and surgical procedures around the world are expected to boost the disposable medical gloves market. According to WHO in 2017, the annual epidemics in seasonal influenza globally estimated that 3-5 million cases of severe illness and about 290,000-600,000 respiratory deaths are observed. According to WHO in 2017, there were 110 000 measles deaths globally, mostly among children under the age of five. According to WHO in 2017, it is estimated that 219 million cases of malaria occurred globally, out of which 90% corresponds to the WHO’s African region. Additionally, untapped or developing economies are expected to create lucrative opportunities for disposable glove manufacturers. However, the high price competition, fluctuating raw material prices, and toxic reaction to certain glove types may hinder market progress.

Global Disposable Medical Gloves Market – Segment Analysis

By Type, the Global Disposable Medical Gloves market is segmented into Natural Rubber Gloves, Nitrile Gloves, Vinyl Gloves, Neoprene, Polyethylene, and others. Natural rubber gloves (latex gloves) holds the most substantial market share owing to broader availability and its ease of use. These gloves are more elastic than other types such as nitrile glove and are excellent barrier protection against infection and contamination while providing superior chemical resistance. However, latex can cause an allergic reaction, which usually takes the form of skin irritation, and may hinder its market growth. Polyethylene gloves share the fastest growing section owing to the various advantages offered by material such as cost-efficient and are readily available. By Application, the Global Disposable Medical Gloves market is bifurcated into examination and surgical. Examination gloves hold the most significant market share owing to its wide range of applications such as a general medical exam, first response, emergency medical services, and laboratory application. However, surgical gloves are made to a higher standard than examination gloves, having a better precision and sensitivity with more precise sizing. Examination gloves are available as either sterile or non-sterile, while surgical gloves are always sterile.

Global Disposable Medical Gloves Market– Geographical Analysis

North America dominants the market share of the global Disposable Medical Gloves market. It is primarily attributed to its broad base of the patient population, increase in adoption of disposable medical gloves, its established healthcare infrastructure and higher investment in R&D activities contribute to the growth of North America’s share. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 51 million inpatient surgical procedures were performed in the United States yearly. According to the CDC, in 2016, the number of HIV diagnoses in the US was 39,782 people. The number of new hepatitis B cases was 3,218 people, and the number of new tuberculosis cases was 9,272.

Healthcare industry is expected to witness rapid developments in the years to come. A drastic rise in the patient population has been witnessed which is anticipated to propel the expansion of the industry over the next few years. Chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, etc. have affected a huge fraction of the population. A rise in the burden of these diseases is expected over the next couple of years which is poised to expedite industry growth in the forthcoming years. Furthermore, it has also led to an increase in the need for drug development. This, in turn, is prognosticated to boost revenue growth in the pharmaceutical industry in the upcoming years.

