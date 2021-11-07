Ductile Iron Pipes Market Outlook and Forecast 2023: Growth Factors, Trends, and Top Companies Analysis for Business Development

Global Ductile Iron Pipes Market Research Report Covers Historical Market Trends, Current Market Dynamics, Market Valuation by Segmentation as Well as Region, Country-level Analysis for Every Segment, Key Player’s Market Share Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Supply Chain Analysis.

The global ductile iron pipes market is expected to grow with a CAGR of approximately 6.5% from 2018–2023.

The prominent players in the Ductile Iron Pipes market include U.S. Pipe (US), AMERICAN Cast Iron Pipe Company (US), Saint-Gobain PAM, Jindal SAW Ltd (India), Tata Metaliks (India), McWane, Inc. (US), Kubota Corporation (Japan), Duktus (Wetzlar) GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Electrosteel Steels Ltd. (India), and Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes (China).

The global ductile iron pipes market is anticipated to witness sustainable growth throughout the forecast period. The increased demand for ductile iron pipes in Asia-Pacific, investment in material R&D, the growing end-use industries, and supportive government regulations to create water and wastewater infrastructure are factors that are expected to drive the global ductile iron pipes during the forecast period. This is supported by the various advantages associated with ductile iron pipes such as cost-effectiveness, durability, and low maintenance. However, fluctuating raw material prices is expected to hinder the growth of the market.

Intended Audience:

Raw Material Suppliers

End Users

Product Manufacturers

Traders and Distributors

Regulatory Bodies

Market Research and Consulting Firms

North America is anticipated to exhibit the maximum growth rate in the global ductile iron pipes market during the forecast period.

Geographically, the global ductile iron pipes market has been segmented into four major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world (RoW). In 2017, North America accounted for the largest market share and is expected to witness similar growth over the forecast period. This is credited to the increasing demand for clean water by industries, which creates a need for better infrastructure for safe water. In North America, the US is projected to be the largest market for ductile iron pipes and thus, accounted for the largest market share in terms of both value and volume among all countries in North America. The country has witnessed an increasing number of pipeline projects for the replacement in its water infrastructure. This is expected to fuel the demand for ductile iron pipe in the US.

However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to the rapid urbanization, which, in turn, is expected to create more demand for potable water. This along with the growing necessity for irrigation infrastructure has led to the region’s significant market size in the ductile iron pipes market. Furthermore, there are various government initiatives and measures that are being introduced for upgrading water infrastructure in both, rural and urban areas. This is expected to boost the demand for ductile iron pipes in countries, such as China and India.

