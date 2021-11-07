Electronic Weighing Scale Market Global Development, Demand, Growth Analysis, Key Findings and Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights

The global electronic weighing scale market is expected to grow from USD 3.35 billion in 2017 to USD 4.57 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.54% during the forecast period. Growing industrial automation and rapid deployment of Electronic Weighing Scale Market, primarily in the retail and jewelry outlets is likely to drive the growth in the electronic weighing scale market. However, the high cost of these scales as compared to traditional weighing scales restrain the growth in the electronic weighing scale market.

Based on type, the global electronic weighing scale market has been classified into table top scale, platform scale, precision scale, pocket scale, and others. The table top scale segment is expected to dominate the market during the review period due to its light-weight, easy operability, and cost effectiveness. However, the platform scale segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of vertical, the global electronic weighing scale market has been divided into industrial, veterinary, scientific/laboratory, jewelry, food & beverages, health & fitness, industrial, education/research, and others. The industrial segment is expected to be the largest during the review period and it is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key players

The key players profiled in the Electronic Weighing Scale market research report are Schneider Electric (France), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), S&C Electric Company (US), Emerson Electric Co. (US), Eaton Corporation (Ireland), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Siemens (Germany), Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories (US), GE Power (US), and ABB (Switzerland).

Regional Analysis

The geographical analysis of the electronic weighing scale market has been conducted for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

The North American market has been segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The regional market is expected to account for the largest share of the global electronic weighing scale market during the review period. The growth of the market in North America can be attributed to the increasing automation across different industry verticals that demand the use of automated electronic measuring devices for testing and measurement. Furthermore, the high concentration of market players in the region coupled with the availability of proficient technical expertise also boost market growth.

In terms of market size, Europe is expected to hold the second-largest share. The European market has been divided into the UK, Germany, France, and the rest of Europe. Germany is the leading country-level market whereas the market in France is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing during the review period of 2018 to 2023. The regional market has been classified as China, Japan, India, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Easy availability of low-cost raw materials that promote mass production of low-cost electronic scales is the key driver for the electronic weighing scale in the region.

Segmentation

By type, the market has been segregated into table top scale, platform scale, precision scale, pocket scale, and others

By end-use vertical, the market has been segmented into industrial, veterinary, scientific/laboratory, jewelry, food & beverages, health & fitness, industrial, education/research, and others.

By region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

