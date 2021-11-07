Explosive Growth And Attractive Opportunities In Thoracic Surgery Market During Forecast, 2019-2026

Thoracic surgery is a procedure to treat medical conditions involving heart and lungs. It includes therapies such as redo heart surgery, aortic dissection for aortic surgery, minimally invasive mitral valve repair and replacement, and endovascular repair of thoracic aortic aneurysms.

Thoracic Surgery Market by Product (Surgical Sutures and Staples, Handheld Surgical Equipment (Forceps & Spatulas, Retractors, Dilators, Graspers, Auxiliary Instruments (Clamps, Cannulas, and Closure Devices), and Cutter Instruments (Trocars, Lancets, and Scissors) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Rise in incidence of cardiac disorders, increase in geriatric population, and lower invasiveness than many traditional surgical procedures are expected to drive the market growth. In addition, advantages of this surgery, such as reduced pain, low blood loss, low risk of infection, and faster healing with shorter hospitalization, supplement the growth. However, dearth of skilled practitioners and stringent regulatory services may hinder the market growth. Growth in use of MRI in cardiac applications, usage of bio-absorbable and self-expandable stents, and potential in emerging nations are expected to present opportunities for market development.

The thoracic surgery market is segmented on the basis of product and region. The product segment is divided into surgical sutures and staples, handheld surgical equipment, and electrosurgical devices. Handheld surgical equipment are sub-segmented into forceps & spatulas, retractors, dilators, graspers, auxiliary instruments, cutter instruments, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA.

The key players operating in the market include Biosensors International Group, Ltd., BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, BioVentrix, Inc., C. R. Bard, Inc, CardiacAssist, Inc., CircuLite Inc., Jhonson & Jhonson, Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc., Medtronic plc, and Heartware International Inc.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

The report offers a quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2023, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Exhaustive analysis of the thoracic surgery market by product helps in understanding the types of procedures that are currently being used along with the variants that would gain prominence in the future.

