Global Air Datas Market Size Growth Rate by Type 2019-2025

Air data systems (ADS) provide critical flight information of the aircraft to the pilot during the flight regime. Majorly these systems include pitot static probes, angle of attack (AOA), stall protection systems along with the outside and total air temperature sensors. Air data systems help the pilot to maintain the airspeed precisely and precision landings. In other words, air data systems are advanced and integrated solutions made for modern aircraft which is fuelling market growth across the globe.

In 2018, the global Air Datas market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Air Datas status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Air Datas development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Honeywell International (US)

United Technologies Corporation (US)

Rockwell Collins(US)

AMETEK(US)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (US)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Electronic Unit (Angle Of Attack And Stall Protection Systems)

Sensors (Pressure and Temperature Sensors)

Probes

Market segment by Application, split into

Civil Aviation Industry

Military

