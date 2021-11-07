Global Crane Market Outlook By Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Regions And Top Key Players Analysis From 2016-2022

A crane is a machine which has wire ropes or chains, hoist rope, and sheaves. It’s essentially used for the carrying of the heavy materials from one spot to another. Cranes are an important asset to the construction sector as they considerably make it simple and convenient to work with heavy machinery and materials. In the developing countries, the pace of the constructional activities has increased substantially which increases the requirement for the cranes. There are various types of cranes available on the market including crawler cranes, side boom, railroad crane, straddle crane, aerial cranes, etc.

Market Segmentation:

The Crane market can be segmented on the following basis:

Based on product type

Mobile Cranes

o Truck Cranes

o All Terrain Cranes

o Crawler Cranes

o Side Boom

o Straddle Crane

o Aerial Cranes

o Floating Crane

o Railroad Crane

Fixed Cranes

o Tower Cranes

o Overhead Track-mounted Cranes

o Level Luffing Cranes

o Underhung Cranes

o Stiff-leg Derrick

Marine Cranes

o Harbour Cranes

o Ship Cranes

o Others

Based on Operation

Tie Rod

Welded

Telescopic

Mill Type

Based on Industries

Aerospace and Defence

Automotive & Railway

Mining

Construction

Marine

Shipping & Material Handling

Energy & Power

Others

Market Dynamics and Market Growth:

MARKET DRIVERS:

Use of cranes in manymanufacturing industries such as automotive industry, mining, iron ore processing industry, chemical industry, ports etc.

Advancements in technology have resulted in lighter, compact and energy-efficient cranessupporting the construction and production of efficient industrial cranes.

The growth of construction industry and rapid urbanization to boost the global industrial cranes market.

Rising disposable incomes and improving economies encouraging more infrastructural development and constructions.

Reduction in operation costs due to fuel efficiencies.

MARKET CHALLENGES:

Numerous tariff and non-tariff barriers by the governments across the world.

Crane manufacturing requires large investments and maintenance costs, resulting in higher cost of the products.

Trained professionals for accurate operations andproper manufacturing standards are required to avoid accidents.

OPPORTUNITIES:

Advancements in electric vehicle technology are anticipated to open upnew lucrative ventures in the crane market.

Increase in the investments made by the private sector organizations and the Government for the infrastructural developments.

The increasing number of wind energy farms all over the world is a major opportunity for the crane market.

Production, construction, mining,and waste management businesses are likely to positively influence the increase of industrial cranes market.

Growing product innovations are likely to create many opportunities in the industrial cranes market.

Global Crane Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the GlobalCrane Market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa & Middle East. North America follows the Asia Pacific region, followed closely by Europe. Asia Pacific region is the biggest marketplace for cranes where India and China contribute the most due to increasing investments by Government in energy, industrial, transport, and housing infrastructure facilities encouraging the construction industry in the area.

Key players in Global Crane Market:

Major players in the Global Crane Market are Caterpillar/CAT, Komatsu, Case, Liebherr, Cargotec, Terex, XCMG, APMC, Tadano, Doosan, Volvoce, Allis Chalmers, Fiat-Allis, John Deere, zoomlion, Liugong, Sinomac, XGMA.

Businesses have a hold on the cranes market due to the large investments needed to get into and sustain in the market. Somecompanies are forming alliances and are going for joint ventures to strengthen their market position. Organizations are investing in R&D to come up with innovative products for capturing new market share.

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of the Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage