Global Crane Market Outlook By Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Regions And Top Key Players Analysis From 2016-2022
A crane is a machine which has wire ropes or chains, hoist rope, and sheaves. It’s essentially used for the carrying of the heavy materials from one spot to another. Cranes are an important asset to the construction sector as they considerably make it simple and convenient to work with heavy machinery and materials. In the developing countries, the pace of the constructional activities has increased substantially which increases the requirement for the cranes. There are various types of cranes available on the market including crawler cranes, side boom, railroad crane, straddle crane, aerial cranes, etc.
Market Segmentation:
The Crane market can be segmented on the following basis:
Based on product type
Mobile Cranes
o Truck Cranes
o All Terrain Cranes
o Crawler Cranes
o Side Boom
o Straddle Crane
o Aerial Cranes
o Floating Crane
o Railroad Crane
Fixed Cranes
o Tower Cranes
o Overhead Track-mounted Cranes
o Level Luffing Cranes
o Underhung Cranes
o Stiff-leg Derrick
Marine Cranes
o Harbour Cranes
o Ship Cranes
o Others
Based on Operation
Tie Rod
Welded
Telescopic
Mill Type
Based on Industries
Aerospace and Defence
Automotive & Railway
Mining
Construction
Marine
Shipping & Material Handling
Energy & Power
Others
Market Dynamics and Market Growth:
MARKET DRIVERS:
Use of cranes in manymanufacturing industries such as automotive industry, mining, iron ore processing industry, chemical industry, ports etc.
Advancements in technology have resulted in lighter, compact and energy-efficient cranessupporting the construction and production of efficient industrial cranes.
The growth of construction industry and rapid urbanization to boost the global industrial cranes market.
Rising disposable incomes and improving economies encouraging more infrastructural development and constructions.
Reduction in operation costs due to fuel efficiencies.
MARKET CHALLENGES:
Numerous tariff and non-tariff barriers by the governments across the world.
Crane manufacturing requires large investments and maintenance costs, resulting in higher cost of the products.
Trained professionals for accurate operations andproper manufacturing standards are required to avoid accidents.
OPPORTUNITIES:
Advancements in electric vehicle technology are anticipated to open upnew lucrative ventures in the crane market.
Increase in the investments made by the private sector organizations and the Government for the infrastructural developments.
The increasing number of wind energy farms all over the world is a major opportunity for the crane market.
Production, construction, mining,and waste management businesses are likely to positively influence the increase of industrial cranes market.
Growing product innovations are likely to create many opportunities in the industrial cranes market.
Global Crane Market: Regional Outlook
Geographically, the GlobalCrane Market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa & Middle East. North America follows the Asia Pacific region, followed closely by Europe. Asia Pacific region is the biggest marketplace for cranes where India and China contribute the most due to increasing investments by Government in energy, industrial, transport, and housing infrastructure facilities encouraging the construction industry in the area.
Key players in Global Crane Market:
Major players in the Global Crane Market are Caterpillar/CAT, Komatsu, Case, Liebherr, Cargotec, Terex, XCMG, APMC, Tadano, Doosan, Volvoce, Allis Chalmers, Fiat-Allis, John Deere, zoomlion, Liugong, Sinomac, XGMA.
Businesses have a hold on the cranes market due to the large investments needed to get into and sustain in the market. Somecompanies are forming alliances and are going for joint ventures to strengthen their market position. Organizations are investing in R&D to come up with innovative products for capturing new market share.
