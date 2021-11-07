Global Deep Learning Chip Market Growth Drivers, Developments, Technology and Future Trends 2018-2025

A fresh report titled “Deep Learning Chip Market by Chip Type (GPU, ASIC, FPGA, CPU, and Others), Technology (System-on-chip, System-in-package, Multi-chip module, and Others), and Industry Vertical (Media & Advertising, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Automotive & Transportation, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Deep Learning Chip Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.





Deep learning is a new nomenclature for the artificial neural networks technology. This technology is a computer program, which is similar to a biological brain. The brain is made up of billions of cells known as neurons, which are connected with the help of pathways called synapses. New observations and experiences alter the strength of these synaptic connections. With these new collections of observations and experience, the strength of the connections results in the learning. Deep learning transforms these structures into a software with digital versions of neurons, synapses, and connection strengths. By feeding the experience and observations to an artificial neural network and adjusting the weights accordingly, a neural network learns complex functions similar to the biological brain.

Get Report Sample Copy @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/4164



The global deep learning chip market has witnessed significant growth over the years, owing to increase in efforts to make more human-like robots and rise in rate of deployments in the developing regions.

The global deep learning chip market is segmented based on chip type, industry vertical, technology, and geography. On the basis of chip type, the market is categorized into graphics processing unit (GPU), application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC), field-programmable gate array (FPGA), central processing unit (CPU), and others. System-on-chip, system-in-package, multi-chip module, and others are the technologies considered. The various industry verticals are media & advertising, BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, healthcare, automotive & transportation, and others.

Geographically, the market is sub-segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the report include AMD (Advanced Micro Devices), Google, Inc., Intel Corporation, NVIDIA, Baidu, Bitmain Technologies, Qualcomm, Amazon, Xilinx, Samsung.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study comprises an analytical depiction of the global deep learning chip market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porters Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY CHIP TYPE

– GPU

– ASIC

– FPGA

– CPU

– Others

BY TECHNOLOGY

– System-on-chip (SoC)

– System-in-package (SIP)

– Multi-chip module

– Others

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

– Media & advertising

– BFSI

– IT & telecom

– Retail

– Healthcare

– Automotive & transportation

– Others

BY REGION

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Russia

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED

– AMD (Advanced Micro Devices)

– Google, Inc.

– Intel Corporation

– NVIDIA

– Baidu

– Bitmain Technologies

– Qualcomm

– Amazon

– Xilinx

– Samsung

Access Complete Research Report with TOC @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/deep-learning-chip-market-amr

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3.1. Moderate-to-high bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Moderate-to-high threat of new entrants

3.3.3. Low-to-Moderate threat of substitutes

3.3.4. High-to-moderate intensity of rivalry

3.3.5. High-to-moderate bargaining power of buyers

3.4. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS (2017)

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increase in demand for smart homes & smart cities

3.5.1.2. Rise in investments in AI startups

3.5.1.3. Emergence of quantum computing

3.5.1.4. Growth in number of AI applications

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Dearth of skilled workforce

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Increased adoption of deep learning chips in the developing regions

3.5.3.2. Development of smarter robots

CHAPTER 4: DEEP LEARNING CHIP MARKET, BY CHIP TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. GPU

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. ASIC

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

4.4. FPGA

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis by country

4.5. CPU

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis by country

4.6. OTHERS (NPU & HYBRID CHIP)

4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: DEEP LEARNING CHIP MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. SYSTEM-ON-CHIP (SOC)

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. SYSTEM-IN-PACKAGE (SIP)

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis by country

5.4. MULTI-CHIP MODULE

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis by country

5.5. OTHERS (PACKAGE IN PACKAGE, TSV)

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: DEEP LEARNING CHIP MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. MEDIA & ADVERTISING

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis by country

6.3. BFSI

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis by country

6.4. IT & TELECOM

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis by country

6.5. RETAIL

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3. Market analysis by country

6.6. HEALTHCARE

6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.6.3. Market analysis by country

6.7. AUTOMOTIVE

6.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.7.3. Market analysis by country

6.8. OTHERS

6.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.8.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.8.3. Market analysis by country

Continue @…



Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/4164



About Us:

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.



Contact Us:

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com