Global Enterprise Firewall Hardware Market Size Growth Rate by Type 2019-2025
MarketResearchNest.com published an Exclusive Report on “Global Enterprise Firewall Hardware Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” in its research database with report summary, table of content, research methodologies and data sources.
Enterprise/business firewall hardware is referred to a network security device that controls the flow of unauthorized traffic. A hardware firewall uses packet filtering to examine the header of a packet to determine its source and destination. Business firewall hardware is an innovative technology equipped with numerous functions to protect the enterprise system from various threats such as data theft.
Major driver in global enterprise firewall hardware market is significant adoption of firewall solutions by the small and medium enterprises. After the recent WannaCry ransomware events, small businesses have realized the potential harm and legal consequences of an attack. Thus, such incidents pushed the small and medium businesses to adopt advanced network security technologies to prevent loss of data, breach of security and privacy, which is likely to provide boost to the enterprise firewall hardware market growth.
Further, the report states that one challenge in global Enterprise firewall hardware market is maintenance, as they are difficult to update and configure correctly.
In 2018, the global Enterprise Firewall Hardware market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
Inquire before buying @ https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/enquirybuy/654767
This report focuses on the global Enterprise Firewall Hardware status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise Firewall Hardware development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- Cisco Systems
- Fortinet
- Juniper Networks
- Palo Alto Networks
- HP
- Huawei Technologies
- WatchGuard Technologies
- Check Point Software Technologies
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- On-Site Firewall Hardware
- Cloud Based Firewall Hardware
Market segment by Application, split into
- Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central and South America
Browse full table of contents and data tables @ https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Enterprise-Firewall-Hardware-Market-Size-Status-and-Forecast-2019-2025.html
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global Enterprise Firewall Hardware status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the Enterprise Firewall Hardware development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Enterprise Firewall Hardware are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Request a sample at https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/654767
Contact Us:
Mr. Jeet Jain (Sales Manager)
USA: +1 (240) 284 8070 | UK: +44 20 3290 4151