Global Genetically Modified Food Safety Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Type 2019-2025
MarketResearchNest.com published an Exclusive Report on “Global Genetically Modified Food Safety Testing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” in its research database with report summary, table of content, research methodologies and data sources.
Genetically modified foods, also called as genetically engineered foods, are foods produced with the help of organisms with alterations brought into their DNA through the genetic engineering methods. The global food supply is facing continuous hazard and hence efficient test methods that can assure food protection are in need. Microbial pathogens, including viruses, bacteria, food allergens, adulterants, environmental toxins, agricultural chemicals, residues of drugs which if undetected can harm the consumers. Thus, there in a high need for food safety testing.
In 2018, the global Genetically Modified Food Safety Testing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
Inquire before buying @ https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/enquirybuy/647154
This report focuses on the global Genetically Modified Food Safety Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Genetically Modified Food Safety Testing development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- EMSL Analytical
- Intertek Group
- Genetic ID NA
- Eurofins Scientific
- SGS
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Silliker
- OMIC USA
- Institut fur Produktqualitat
- DuPont
- Romer Labs Division Holding
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Immunoassay
- Polymerase Chain Reaction
Market segment by Application, split into
- Rapeseed/Canola
- Corn
- Potato
- Soybean
- Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central and South America
Browse full table of contents and data tables @ https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Genetically-Modified-Food-Safety-Testing-Market-Size-Status-and-Forecast-2019-2025.html
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global Genetically Modified Food Safety Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the Genetically Modified Food Safety Testing development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Genetically Modified Food Safety Testing are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Request a sample at https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/647154
Contact Us:
Mr. Jeet Jain (Sales Manager)
USA: +1 (240) 284 8070 | UK: +44 20 3290 4151