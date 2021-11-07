Global Mobile device management Market Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2018-2022

Market Insights

Global Mobile device management Market that contains the information from 2019 to 2022. The mounting demand for smartphones and growing safety concerns regarding protection of some vital data are together increasing the need for mobile device management solutions. These solutions have been raised purposely to manage and streamline different resolutions through a single device. These factors have considered to the prime one to drive the market of mobile device management to spur relatively at a higher CAGR by 2023

Mobile device management is defined as security software that is highly used in mainly IT departments of various organizations. The software helps to manage, monitor, and safeguard smartphones, desktops, laptops, and other electronic devices. Also, the state-of-the-art telecommunication infrastructure is driving the mobile device management market growth, globally. Device management held the largest market share among variants such as application management, network service management, and security management solutions.

Key Players

Prominent vital players in the mobile device management market are BlackBerry (Canada), Microsoft (US), VMware (US) IBM (US), MobileIron (US), SAP (Germany), Citrix Systems (US), SOTI (Canada), AirWatch (US) and Sophos (UK).

Industry News

April 02, 2019: Cellcontrol, the global leader in technology has an announcement on changing its corporate name to TRUCE Software. The name change reflects the company’s vision for enhanced mobile device management and policy enforcement at work and coincides with its expansion into on-site workplace management and industrial workforce safety using it’s Contextual Mobile Device Management (CMDM) platform.

24 JAN 2019: AWS has launched Work Link that makes it easy for users to access mobile intranet sites and web apps.

8 JAN 2019: Mobile internet security provider Corrata has joined the IBM Security App Exchange ecosystem of partners. This partnership aims at IBM MaaS360 integration with Corrata’s technology.

Segmentation

The mobile device management market is segmented on the basis of vertical, deployment, type and organization size. These segments are further sub-segmented into:

By vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, government and public sector, telecommunication, media and entertainment, retail, healthcare, software and technology, education, transportation and logistics, manufacturing and others

By deployment, it is segmented into on cloud and on-premise

By type, it is segmented into service and solutions

By organization size, it is segmented into small and medium-sized enterprise and large enterprise.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of mobile device management is considered for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world. North America is predicted to dominate the market by holding a large market size during the forecast timeline. Europe stands second in terms of market share owing to rapid adoption of mobile device management solutions within various organizations to safeguard their device data. Along with these regions, Asia-Pacific is also expected to have a robust growth in this market during the forecast period due to the presence of a high number of mobile and smartphone users in this region. Additionally, companies in Asia-Pacific are anticipating to adopt enterprise mobility and mobile device management solutions. The increasing youth, as well as economic growth, in countries like India and China, is influencing the demand for consumer electronics such as smartphones and laptops and leading to the implementation of mobile device management solutions for safeguarding the devices.

