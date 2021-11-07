Global Orthopedic Surgical Navigation Systems Market Overview 2019 – 2025 – Top Players are B. Braun, Brainlab, Medtronic, Stryker, CAScination and Other

A new market study, titled “Global Orthopedic Surgical Navigation Systems Market Research Report 2019” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Electromagnetic navigation systems are a tracking system that uses electromagnetic technology. It is gaining popularity among the surgeons as it gets easily aligned inside the small incision. This technology uses electromagnetic field with the help of handheld emitter, which can be easily mobilized around the operating field. It consists of a magnetic coil made compatible with the system along with special tracking software, which displays the 3D location of the surgical site. These systems reduce the surgery time up to 20 minutes as it avoids the need to place optical pins, which otherwise may cause a potential fracture.

There is an increasing number of individuals suffering from several orthopedic disorders conditions including osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, rheumatoid arthritis, cubital tunnel syndrome, and ligament injuries related to the knee. These disorders affect the musculoskeletal system of the body, which includes bones, muscles, nerves, ligaments, joints, cartilages, and tendons. This results in decreased range of motion, stiffness, swelling, and pain in the muscles, which subsequently demands the need for surgical treatment.

The global Orthopedic Surgical Navigation Systems market is valued to grow with healthy CAGR rate during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Orthopedic Surgical Navigation Systems volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Orthopedic Surgical Navigation Systems market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Braun

Brainlab

Medtronic

Stryker

CAScination

CONMED Corporation

Exactech

Fiagon

GE Healthcare

Globus Medical

KARL STORZ

MicroPort Medical (MicroPort Scientific

NuVasive

Siemens Healthineers

Smith & Nephew

Wright Medical Group

Zimmer Biomet

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Fully Automatic

Semi-Automatic

Segment by Application

Operation Analysis

Operation Tests

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Orthopedic Surgical Navigation Systems Market Overview

2 Global Orthopedic Surgical Navigation Systems Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Orthopedic Surgical Navigation Systems Production Market Share by Regions

4 Global Orthopedic Surgical Navigation Systems Consumption by Regions

5 Global Orthopedic Surgical Navigation Systems Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global Orthopedic Surgical Navigation Systems Market Analysis by Applications

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Orthopedic Surgical Navigation Systems Business

8 Orthopedic Surgical Navigation Systems Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Global Orthopedic Surgical Navigation Systems Market Forecast

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

