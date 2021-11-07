Global Pharmacy Retailing Market to Reach 2114200 million US$ by 2025 – Key Players are CVS, Walgreen, Rite Aid, Loblaw, Diplomat, Ahold and Other

A new market study, titled “Global Pharmacy Retailing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Pharmacy Retailing is drugs sold in the retail and bought on the internet, not in the hospital.

The global average gross margin of pharmacy retailing is in the fluctuation trend, from 12.35% in 2011 to 11.58% in 2015. With the situation of global economy, gross margin will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The type of pharmacy retailing includes on-line and off-line. The proportion of off-line in 2015 is about 92.3%, and the proportion of on-line in 2015 is about 7.87%.

North America region is the largest consumption of pharmacy retailing, with a sales revenue market share nearly 44.6% in 2015. Europe is the second largest supplier of pharmacy retailing, enjoying sales revenue market share about 22.6% in 2015.

In 2018, the global Pharmacy Retailing market size was 1386000 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2114200 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Pharmacy Retailing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Pharmacy Retailing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

CVS

Walgreen

Rite Aid

Loblaw

Diplomat

Ahold

AinPharmaciez

Guoda Drugstore

Yixintang

Albertsons

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-line

Off-line

Market segment by Application, split into

OTC

Rx

Request Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3793728-global-pharmacy-retailing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Pharmacy Retailing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Pharmacy Retailing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Pharmacy Retailing are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

