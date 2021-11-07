Global Wood Coatings Industry sales, revenue, gross margin, and forecast to 2023 illuminated by new report
Wood coatings are widely used in the protection and refinement of wood or wood-made structures. Protecting the wooden surface helps increase their utilization properties. The use of wood coating also enhances the visual cues of the wooden object, thereby helping in marketing of the product. There are various types of wood coatings available in the market depending on the technology used to manufacture the wood coating. Strict environmental rules imposed by the government & other regulatory bodies has made manufacturers cut down on the use of VOCs in the production of wood coating.
Surge in construction activities across the world drive the growth of the global wood coatings market. There is an increase in the demand for wood products owing to the high investments made for infrastructure development and urbanization in the developing countries. This boosts the growth of the market. Furthermore, recovery of global economy is anticipated to boost the global wood coatings market during the forecast period. However, volatile raw material prices and harmful impact of VOCs present in the coating restrict the market growth. Conversely, the advancement in coatings technology and growth in use of radiation cure coatings are anticipated to provide new opportunities for the key players.
The report segments the wood coatings market based on resin type, technology, end user, and region. Based on resin type, the market is divided into polyurethane, nitrocellulose, acrylics, unsaturated polyester, and others. Based on technology, the market is classified into waterborne, conventional solvent borne, high solid solvent borne, powder coating, radiation cured, and other. Based on end user, the market is categorized into furniture, cabinet, siding, flooring, paneling, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The key players operating in the market include Akzo Nobel N.V, BASF SE, Nippon Paint Holding Co., PPG Industries, Inc., RPM International Inc., The Sherwin Williams Company, The Dow Chemical Company, Valspar Corp., Benjamin Moore & Co., and Hempel A/S.
KEY BENEFITS
Porters Five Force’s analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers and suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.
It outlines the current trends and future scenario of the wood coatings market from 2017 to 2023 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.
Major countries in each region are mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the global/regional market.
An in-depth analysis of the current R&D within the market is provided along with the key dynamic factors.
The key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their detailed impact analyses are elucidated in the study.
The profiles of the key players along with their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.
Key Market Segments
By Resin Type
Polyurethane
Acrylic
Nitrocellulose
Unsaturated Polyester
Others
By Technology
Waterborne
Conventional Solvent Borne
High Solid Solvent Borne
Powder Coating
Radiation Cured
Others
By End User
Furniture
Cabinet
Siding
Flooring
Paneling
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Argentina
South Africa
Turkey
Rest of LAMEA
