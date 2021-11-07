Global Wood Coatings Industry sales, revenue, gross margin, and forecast to 2023 illuminated by new report

Wood coatings are widely used in the protection and refinement of wood or wood-made structures. Protecting the wooden surface helps increase their utilization properties. The use of wood coating also enhances the visual cues of the wooden object, thereby helping in marketing of the product. There are various types of wood coatings available in the market depending on the technology used to manufacture the wood coating. Strict environmental rules imposed by the government & other regulatory bodies has made manufacturers cut down on the use of VOCs in the production of wood coating.

Surge in construction activities across the world drive the growth of the global wood coatings market. There is an increase in the demand for wood products owing to the high investments made for infrastructure development and urbanization in the developing countries. This boosts the growth of the market. Furthermore, recovery of global economy is anticipated to boost the global wood coatings market during the forecast period. However, volatile raw material prices and harmful impact of VOCs present in the coating restrict the market growth. Conversely, the advancement in coatings technology and growth in use of radiation cure coatings are anticipated to provide new opportunities for the key players.

The report segments the wood coatings market based on resin type, technology, end user, and region. Based on resin type, the market is divided into polyurethane, nitrocellulose, acrylics, unsaturated polyester, and others. Based on technology, the market is classified into waterborne, conventional solvent borne, high solid solvent borne, powder coating, radiation cured, and other. Based on end user, the market is categorized into furniture, cabinet, siding, flooring, paneling, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the market include Akzo Nobel N.V, BASF SE, Nippon Paint Holding Co., PPG Industries, Inc., RPM International Inc., The Sherwin Williams Company, The Dow Chemical Company, Valspar Corp., Benjamin Moore & Co., and Hempel A/S.

KEY BENEFITS

Porters Five Force’s analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers and suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

It outlines the current trends and future scenario of the wood coatings market from 2017 to 2023 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the global/regional market.

An in-depth analysis of the current R&D within the market is provided along with the key dynamic factors.

The key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their detailed impact analyses are elucidated in the study.

The profiles of the key players along with their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.

Key Market Segments

By Resin Type

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Nitrocellulose

Unsaturated Polyester

Others

By Technology

Waterborne

Conventional Solvent Borne

High Solid Solvent Borne

Powder Coating

Radiation Cured

Others

By End User

Furniture

Cabinet

Siding

Flooring

Paneling

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of LAMEA

