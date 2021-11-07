Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market by Application, Source, and Form, 2019-2026

Hydrolyzed vegetable protein (HVP) is a flavor enhancer used in processed foods. It is usually produced by acid hydrolysis of soybean, corn, or wheat, which are broken down into amino acids. HVP is also produced by enzyme hydrolysis or by alkaline treatment. It is added to food products such as soup, bouillon cubes, seasonings, spices, beef products, flavorings, veggie burgers, imitation meat products, sauces, gravy, cheese powder, and functional beverages among others. This protein is used to restore add flavor to the aforementioned food products during canning, freezing, or drying.

Though HVP is produced chemically, manufacturers consider it to be natural flavoring as it is originally derived from vegetable products. It is also considered as the most sustainable protein ingredients. Increased disposable income and change in lifestyle leading to high demand for convenience food cause increased consumption of HVP, thus driving the market growth. Thus, increase in demand for protein-rich natural ingredients and clean-labeled food products is further expected to propel the market growth. However, monosodium glutamate (MSG) in HVPs causes health issues such as headache, sweating, facial pressure or tightness, numbness, burning in the face & neck, heart palpitations, chest pain, nausea, weakness, and others. Though the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not banned the use of MSG, its negative reputation among consumers may hamper the market growth. Growth in food & beverage industry in Asia-Pacific is expected to create new opportunities for the manufacturers of HVP.

The global hydrolyzed vegetable protein market segmented based on application, source, form, and geography. Based on application, it is bifurcated into food products and functional beverages. On the basis of source, it is divided into soy, rapeseed, corn, rice, pea, wheat, and others. The form segment includes dry powder, paste, and liquid. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market Key Segmentation:

By Application

Food Products Noodles Pastas Prepared Soups Sauces Ready Meals Dips & Dressings Meat Fish Seasoning Mixes Others

Functional Beverages

By Source

Soy

Rapeseed

Corn

Rice

Pea

Wheat

Others

By Form

Dry Powder

Paste

Liquid

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Argentina Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of LAMEA



