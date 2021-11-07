India’s Aerospace Coating market forecast to 2024 just published

Aerospace coating is a high-performance coating material designed to offer resistance against temperature fluctuations, humid conditions, air instability, and protection against intense UV exposure. Aircraft are exposed to extreme weather conditions, which lead to wear & tear of metal. To address such concerns, coatings such as epoxy & polyurethane resin, silicone, polyester, and acrylic resins are applied to the aircraft surface, engines, fuselage components, wings, propellers, landing gears, interiors, and other components.

The development of chromium-free technology and evolution in the aviation industry drive the market growth for India aerospace coatings. However, chrome-based coating processes are no longer used in markets, owing to their health-, safety-, and environmental protection-related issues. On the contrary, growth of the civil aviation sector attributed to the development of new airports and air services propels the adoption of aerospace coatings.

However, fluctuation in raw material prices and harmful environmental impact of chromium & lead-based heavy metals restrain the market growth.

The India aerospace coating market is yet to explore its full potential. Rise use of nano-coatings technology to protect surfaces and structures of aircraft from harsh environments is expected to provide new growth opportunity for the aerospace coating market.

Based on resin type, the India aerospace coating market is segmented into epoxy, polyurethane, and other. Others resin type include acrylic, polyester, silicon, and polyester. On the basis of technology, it is categorized into solvent-based, water-based, powder, and others. The Depending on user type, it is fragmented into original equipment manufacturer and maintenance, repair, and overhaul. By end user vertical, it is divided into commercial aviation, military aviation, and general aviation. The applications covered in the study include exteriors and interiors.

The India aerospace coating is highly consolidated with operating key players such as Akzonobel N.V., BASF SE, Henkel AG, Hentzen Coatings, Inc., IHI Ionbond AG, Mankiewicz GEBR, Mapaero, PPG Industries, INC, The Sherwin-Williams Company, and Zircotec Ltd.

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2017 to 2025 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with strategic assessment of India Aerospace coating market.

Market size and estimations are based on comprehensive analysis of the modalities, applications, end users, and developments in the industry.

The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

